Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

Listen: Hear 'Sei Bereit (Gott Ist Tot)' From TANZ DER VAMPIRE

The cult-hit musical Dance Of The Vampires is based on the world-famous film of the same name by director Roman Polanski.

By: Dec. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Previews: TANZ DER VAMPIRE The EP Release at Stage Operettenhaus Photo 1 Previews: TANZ DER VAMPIRE The EP Release at Stage Operettenhaus
Die Cast der Weltpremiere von Disneys Musical HERCULES Steht Fest Photo 2 Die Cast der Weltpremiere von Disneys Musical HERCULES Steht Fest
Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS To Be Presented In Berlin This Week Photo 3 Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS To Be Presented In Berlin This Week

Listen: Hear 'Sei Bereit (Gott Ist Tot)' From TANZ DER VAMPIRE

Hear the Hamburg cast of the musical Dance Of The Vampires (Tanz Der Vampire) perform the song, 'Sei Bereit (Gott Ist Tot)' below!

The cult-hit musical Dance Of The Vampires is based on the world-famous film of the same name by director Roman Polanski. The book and the song lyrics were written by award-winning author Michael Kunze, and the music was written by Jim Steinman.

Soon after the world premiere in Vienna, the piece became a huge success all over the world, including in Hamburg (2003-2006, 2017-2018), Berlin, Paris, Stuttgart, Warsaw, Copenhagen, Budapest, Helsinki, Moscow, Antwerp, Osaka and Tokyo.

The production has played over 10,000 performances in front of more than 10 million viewers.



RELATED STORIES - Germany

1
Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS To Be Presented In Berlin This Week Photo
Selections From THESE GIRLS HAVE DEMONS To Be Presented In Berlin This Week

Selections from These Girls Have Demons, a new rock musical, will be presented in Berlin on December 18 as part of the Deutsche Musical Akademie's schreib:maschine. This contemporary show explores the repressed emotions of four teenage girls in a patriarchal society.

2
Die Cast der Weltpremiere von Disneys Musical HERCULES Steht Fest Photo
Die Cast der Weltpremiere von Disneys Musical HERCULES Steht Fest

Ein heldenhaftes Spektakel erwartet das Publikum, wenn Disneys neuestes Musical HERCULES im März 2024 seine Weltpremiere in Hamburg feiert. Jetzt wurde die komplette Cast vorgestellt! Der Chief Creative Officer der Disney Theatrical Group, Thomas Schumacher, gab am Dienstag zudem erste Einblicke in die brandneue Show.

3
Previews: TANZ DER VAMPIRE The EP Release at Stage Operettenhaus Photo
Previews: TANZ DER VAMPIRE The EP Release at Stage Operettenhaus

Tanz der Vampire, the Musical based on Roman Polanski's The Fearless Vampire Killers or Pardon Me But your Teeth Are In My

4
Das perfekte Geheimnis Photo
Das perfekte Geheimnis

Wow, was für eine Show im Boulevardtheater Bremen!

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a Managing Editor and Features Writer for BroadwayWorld. For the past eight years, she has covered news from coast to coast, attended major industry events including The Tony Awards, an... A.A. Cristi">(read more about this author)

The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!
Interview: Broadway's Newest Power Producer, LaChanze, Talks JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING and MoreInterview: Broadway's Newest Power Producer, LaChanze, Talks JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING and More
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: A [Backwards] History of Old FriendsMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: A [Backwards] History of Old Friends
Interview: Jessica Hecht & Maura Tierney Talk the campfire project and Using the Arts to Promote Healing In Refugee CommunitiesInterview: Jessica Hecht & Maura Tierney Talk the campfire project and Using the Arts to Promote Healing In Refugee Communities

Videos

Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT Video
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT
View all Videos

Germany SHOWS
Lizard Boy in Germany Lizard Boy
The English Theatre of Hamburg (4/22-6/22)
DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN in Germany DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN
Theater Regensburg (11/04-2/11)
IGL in Germany IGL
Institute of German language. (8/08-12/08)
The Hound of the Baskervilles in Germany The Hound of the Baskervilles
The English Theatre of Hamburg (11/20-1/20)PHOTOS
Lobby Hero in Germany Lobby Hero
The English Theatre of Hamburg (5/02-6/04)
Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice) in Germany Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice)
theater in medias res (3/17-12/31)VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You