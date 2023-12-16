Listen: Hear 'Sei Bereit (Gott Ist Tot)' From TANZ DER VAMPIRE

The cult-hit musical Dance Of The Vampires is based on the world-famous film of the same name by director Roman Polanski.
POPULAR
Hear the Hamburg cast of the musical Dance Of The Vampires (Tanz Der Vampire) perform the song, 'Sei Bereit (Gott Ist Tot)' below!
The cult-hit musical Dance Of The Vampires is based on the world-famous film of the same name by director Roman Polanski. The book and the song lyrics were written by award-winning author Michael Kunze, and the music was written by Jim Steinman.
Soon after the world premiere in Vienna, the piece became a huge success all over the world, including in Hamburg (2003-2006, 2017-2018), Berlin, Paris, Stuttgart, Warsaw, Copenhagen, Budapest, Helsinki, Moscow, Antwerp, Osaka and Tokyo.
The production has played over 10,000 performances in front of more than 10 million viewers.
Videos
|Lizard Boy
The English Theatre of Hamburg (4/22-6/22)
|DIE RÜCKKEHR VON PETER PAN
Theater Regensburg (11/04-2/11)
|IGL
Institute of German language. (8/08-12/08)
|The Hound of the Baskervilles
The English Theatre of Hamburg (11/20-1/20)PHOTOS
|Lobby Hero
The English Theatre of Hamburg (5/02-6/04)
|Der Zauberlehrling (The Sorcerer's Apprentice)
theater in medias res (3/17-12/31)VIDEOS CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You