HDF Kino, Germany's Largest Movie Theater Organization, Wants 'Less Social Distancing' to Save Industry

Germany's largest movie theater organization, HDF Kino, wants to see less social distancing in movie theaters in an attempt to save the industry, as originally reported by Slash Films.

HDF Kino has 620 members who "account for more than 3,200 theater screens across Germany," according to Slash Films.

"Only if German cinemas can increase their capacity will there be more new films. And only then will the cinemas be able to survive this crisis at all," HDF CEO Christine Berg said, reports Slash Films.

With currently 602 member companies that have 3,260 screens at 801 locations, the HDF KINO eV is the largest cinema association in Germany. The general assembly acts as the supreme organ within the association.

