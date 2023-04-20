Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guitarist, Oud Player And Composer Jussi Reijonen Selected To Showcase His Music At JAZZAHEAD! 2023

Reijonen is one of 36 artists selected by an international jury out of 576 applications from 45 countries.

Apr. 20, 2023 Â 
Guitarist, Oud Player And Composer Jussi Reijonen Selected To Showcase His Music At JAZZAHEAD! 2023

Guitarist, oud player and composer Jussi Reijonen has been chosen to showcase music from his acclaimed 2022 album Three Seconds | Kolme Toista at jazzahead! 2023 at Messe Bremen in Bremen, Germany on Saturday, April 29 from 17:45 - 18:30 p.m. at Halle 7 - Stage 7.1.

Reijonen is one of 36 artists selected by an international jury out of 576 applications from 45 countries. The full conference runs from April 27-30, 2023. More information can be found at https://jazzahead.de.

Truly the product of a world without frontiers, Reijonen has lived in Finland, Jordan, Tanzania, Oman, Lebanon and the United States, soaking up the sounds, sights, scents and shades of Nordic, Middle Eastern, African and American cultures. These influences combine on Three Seconds | Kolme Toista, the long-awaited follow-up to his acclaimed 2013 debut, un. On this remarkable and ambitious release, Reijonen delivers an epic transcultural suite that feels as deeply personal as it is expansive and far-reaching.

Joining fretted/fretless guitarist, oud player and composer Reijonen for the performance are a 9-piece ensemble of International Artists with roots stretching to points and traditions across the globe. His bandmates from the album - American drummer Vancil Cooper and bassist Kyle Miles; Turkish trombonist Bulut GÃ¼len; Jordanian/Iraqi violinist Layth Sidiq; Palestinian cellist Naseem Alatrash - are joined by Scottish trumpeter Alistair Payne and Japanese percussionist Kan Yanabe and Ukrainian pianist Maxim Lubarsky.. (The album includes American trumpeter Jason Palmer, Turkish microtonal pianist Utar Artun and Japanese percussionist Keita Ogawa.)

These singular musicians internalize and bring to life Reijonen's emotionally resonant and compositionally breathtaking five-movement suite. They express his vision with dedication and sensitivity, channeling Reijonen's synthesis of influences including the Finnish Arctic's open spaces and silences, Arabic maqamat, the rich rhythms of Africa and the improvisatory spirit at the heart of American jazz into a sound entirely its own.

The album's title, Three Seconds or Kolme Toista in Finnish, reflects an encounter between three strangers or "others." For Reijonen, the meaning expanded to include the revelatory experience of suddenly seeing what had previously been unseen, a vision of distinctly different designs merging into kaleidoscopic unity, achieving symbiosis while simultaneously maintaining their uniqueness.

The recording has earned critical acclaim, including a place on the best of 2022 lists from Tristram Lozaw of Yahoo! Entertainment, Karl Ackermann of All About Jazz and El Intruso, Jim Hynes of Glide Magazine and Raul da Gama and Jason Weiss in the 2023 Francis Davis Jazz Poll.



Tempesta Di Mare Received Fasch-Prize Of The City Of Zerbst, Germany Photo
Tempesta Di Mare Received Fasch-Prize Of The City Of Zerbst, Germany
The State Chancellery and Ministry of Culture of the State of Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, held it's annual meeting in Berlin and announced that this year's Fasch-Prize of the City Zerbst will be awarded to Tempesta di Mare. The ensemble will be presented with the prize at the opening ceremony of the 17th International Fasch Festival on June 15, 2023 in Zerbst, were the orchestra will also give the Festival's opening concert performance.
VIDEO: MAMMA MIA - SÃ¤ngerin Stefanie Hertel feiert Musical-Premiere Photo
VIDEO: MAMMA MIA - SÃ¤ngerin Stefanie Hertel feiert Musical-Premiere
Am 12. April feierte Stefanie Hertel im Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg ihre Premiere als mondÃ¤ne Tanja - zusammen mit vielen prominenten GÃ¤sten, darunter ihre Familie, Freunde und weitere Wegbegleiter.
MAMMA MIA! War Das Eine Nacht: Stefanie Hertel Feiert Musical-Premiere Photo
MAMMA MIA! War Das Eine Nacht: Stefanie Hertel Feiert Musical-Premiere
Sie war der strahlende Mittelpunkt des Abends: Am 12. April feierte Stefanie Hertel im Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg ihre Premiere als mondÃ¤ne Tanja Â­- zusammen mit vielen prominenten GÃ¤sten, darunter ihre Familie, Freunde und weitere Wegbegleiter.
Rival Sons Announce UK & EU Darkfighter Tour Photo
Rival Sons Announce UK & EU 'Darkfighter' Tour
The 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated band, known for their electrifying, well-honed live shows, will be kicking the tour off in Camden, London at the Roundhouse on Friday 13thÂ October, just across the road from where they played their first ever European show, 12 years ago. The tour then runs through the UK, including a date at the Barrowlands in Glasgow.

More Hot Stories For You


Tempesta Di Mare Received Fasch-Prize Of The City Of Zerbst, GermanyTempesta Di Mare Received Fasch-Prize Of The City Of Zerbst, Germany
April 20, 2023

The State Chancellery and Ministry of Culture of the State of Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, held it's annual meeting in Berlin and announced that this year's Fasch-Prize of the City Zerbst will be awarded to Tempesta di Mare. The ensemble will be presented with the prize at the opening ceremony of the 17th International Fasch Festival on June 15, 2023 in Zerbst, were the orchestra will also give the Festival's opening concert performance.
Rirkrit Tiravanija Will Design New Opera Production For Bayerische Staatsoper In Collaboration With Haus Der Kunst, MunichRirkrit Tiravanija Will Design New Opera Production For Bayerische Staatsoper In Collaboration With Haus Der Kunst, Munich
March 31, 2023

In a first collaboration between Haus der Kunst and the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Rirkrit Tiravanija will design the scenography of Toshio Hosokawa's one act opera, Hanjo, conducted by Lothar Koenigs, directed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and costumes designed by Yuima Nakazato. First performance: Friday 5 May 2023.
PARADE In Deutschsprachiger ErstauffÃ¼hrung am Theater RegensburgPARADE In Deutschsprachiger ErstauffÃ¼hrung am Theater Regensburg
March 28, 2023

Nach einer wahren Begebenheit: Atlanta, Georgia. 1913. Leo Frank, ein in Brooklyn geborener Jude, wird fÃ¤lschlicherweise beschuldigt, Mary Phagan - ein junges MÃ¤dchen, das in der von ihm geleiteten Fabrik arbeitet - vergewaltigt und getÃ¶tet zu haben. Der Ã¶ffentliche Aufschrei Ã¼ber den Tod des MÃ¤dchens wird zusÃ¤tzlich von politischen Opportunisten und einer tollwÃ¼tigen Presse geschÃ¼rt. L
Daniele Rustioni Will Conduct DON CARLO at the Berlin StaatsoperDaniele Rustioni Will Conduct DON CARLO at the Berlin Staatsoper
March 24, 2023

Daniele Rustioni, will take over conducting duties forÂ Daniel BarenboimÂ at the Berlin Staatsoper in a revival ofÂ Giuseppe Verdi'sÂ Don CarloÂ for all performances. The production is set to run June 28 to July 14, 2023.
ROMEO & JULIA Opens in Germany This WeekROMEO & JULIA Opens in Germany This Week
March 21, 2023

The musical's basic idea follows a mixture of 'Liebe ist alles', one of the most successful songs penned byÂ Peter Plate and Ulf Leo Sommer, and new songs. Modern choreography complements this approach. The play, however, is costumed in Verona at the time of Shakespeare, based on the original text byÂ William Shakespeare.
share