Germany Extends Lockdown Through April 18, 2021.

Mar. 24, 2021  
The lockdown in Germany is now being extended until at least April 18, 2021, OperaWire reports.

This means that private contacts must again be limited to one person outside of the own household. Retail facilities, museums, and galleries, as well as sports facilities, have to close again. Theaters, concert venues, and opera houses will remain closed.

This new extension comes after the seven-day incidence in Germany has hit levels over 100 for the third consecutive day.

Some Opera companies, such as the Staatsoper Stuttgart, have already announced an extension of their closure through May.

Read more on OperaWire.


