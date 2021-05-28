Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

German Government Reveals €2.5 Billion Fund to Boost Country's Cultural Sector

The fund will provide insurance in cases where COVID-19 infections forced events to be postponed or canceled.

May. 28, 2021  
German Government Reveals €2.5 Billion Fund to Boost Country's Cultural Sector

DW News has reported that the German government has revealed a €2.5 billion ($3 billion) fund to boost the country's cultural sector, which has been heavily affected by the pandemic.

Read the full story HERE!

The fund will provide insurance in cases where COVID-19 infections forced events to be postponed or canceled, and will supplement event ticket sales if audience numbers have to be capped to meet social distancing guidelines.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz revealed in a press conference that the fund's aim was to "literally bring the diverse cultural landscape in Germany back to life."

Financial assistance will kick in beginning in July for events up to 500 people. Aid for events with up to 2,000 people is set to begin in August.

Insurance covering the cancellation of larger events will apply beginning in September.

Around 40% of the population of close to 83 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine and about 14% are fully vaccinated.

Check out the full story HERE.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Germany Stories
Staatsoper Unter den Linden Announces June-July 2021 Season Photo

Staatsoper Unter den Linden Announces June-July 2021 Season

BWW Interview: Annette Hess of KUDAMM 56 at Theater des Westens Photo

BWW Interview: Annette Hess of KU'DAMM 56 at Theater des Westens

Komische Oper Berlin Ends 2020-2021 Season Early Photo

Komische Oper Berlin Ends 2020-2021 Season Early

Bayerische Staatsoper Founds Own Label – Bayerische Staatsoper Recordings Photo

Bayerische Staatsoper Founds Own Label – Bayerische Staatsoper Recordings


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at AN IMPROBABLE FICTION at American Players Theatre
  • THE MOUNTAINTOP and AN IMPROBABLE FICTION Kick Off American Players Theatre's In-Person Season
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Photo Flash: American Players Theatre Presents THE MOUNTAINTOP