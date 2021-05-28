German Government Reveals €2.5 Billion Fund to Boost Country's Cultural Sector

DW News has reported that the German government has revealed a €2.5 billion ($3 billion) fund to boost the country's cultural sector, which has been heavily affected by the pandemic.

The fund will provide insurance in cases where COVID-19 infections forced events to be postponed or canceled, and will supplement event ticket sales if audience numbers have to be capped to meet social distancing guidelines.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz revealed in a press conference that the fund's aim was to "literally bring the diverse cultural landscape in Germany back to life."

Financial assistance will kick in beginning in July for events up to 500 people. Aid for events with up to 2,000 people is set to begin in August.

Insurance covering the cancellation of larger events will apply beginning in September.

Around 40% of the population of close to 83 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine and about 14% are fully vaccinated.

