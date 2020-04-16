Dresden Music Festival 2020 Canceled, Streaming Program to be Announced

It is with great regret that the Dresden Music Festival announced the 2020 festival cannot take place as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the decision of the German Federal Government and the state governments of 15 April 2020, events may not take place until 31 August 2020. By this instruction, all planned live concerts from May 12 to June 12, 2020, are canceled to guarantee the safety of the artists and the audience.



"At this time it is crucial to look ahead. Dresden is a music and festival destination and culture is essential to all its inhabitants. The Dresden Music Festival will find creative and innovative ways to reach its audiences during these difficult times and will work hard to strengthen the reputation of Dresden as a cultural city in the world despite the Covid-19 crisis. Our core responsibility remains to enrich human communication and to make all of our lives more beautiful through music. We will also insure that some of the highlights of the 2020 festival, which were greatly anticipated by our audiences will be postponed to 2021," said Jan Vogler, director of the Dresden Music Festival.



At the same time, Jan Vogler announces a premiere for the 1978-founded festival: To ensure the 43rd Dresden Music Festival is not canceled without replacement, the festival team is collaborating with Jan Vogler's initiative Music Never Sleeps NYC to create a 24-Hour Livestream Marathon. Together with festival artists from all over the world, the livestream will spread the unique festival atmosphere to living rooms across the globe. More information about dates and participating artists will be published using the hashtag #musicneversleepsDMF on the festival's website and social media channels at the beginning of May.



"The cancellation of the Dresden Music Festival saddens all of us, but it is one in a long list of festivals in Germany and Europe that have been canceled. Faced with the worldwide pandemic, giving up cherished traditions and consideration for others take precedence, and the official regulations leave us no choice at the moment. Therefore, I would like to thank the Dresden Music Festival's audience and artists for their understanding and hope they will remain faithful friends to the festival. In the meantime, we do not have to forego musical treats entirely, as director Jan Vogler and his team have prepared an online program entitled #musicneversleepsDMF which will help us pass the time until the next festival in 2021, increasing our appetite for live concerts," says Annekatrin Klepsch, Deputy Mayor & Councillor for Culture and Tourism, State Capital of Dresden.



Tickets already purchased can now be converted into vouchers, donated to benefit the Music Festival or refunded. For further information, please visit www.musikfestspiele.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You