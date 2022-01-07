Deutsche Oper Berlin Cancels Opening Night of DER ZWERG

Due to an infection within the ensemble of the production Deutsche Oper Berlin's DER ZWERG, the first performance on 15 January 2022 has to be cancelled - all ticket buyers will be contacted. The two performances on 21 and 28 January 2022 will take place as planned.



It's Princess Donna Clara's 18th birthday and she's getting showered with presents from all sides, but one gift in particular, from the Turkish Sultan, stands out from the crowd: a real-life dwarf! Amidst all the splendour and beauty the misshapen man attracts her special attention, charming her with his singing and fascinating her all the more for seeming to be blissfully unaware of his physical appearance. The dwarf falls madly in love with the princess and is blind to the coquettish game that she is playing. But then he comes face-to-face with his reflection for the first time in his life. Realising the truth of his situation, he falls down dead.

Alexander Zemlinsky's THE DWARF is based on Oscar Wilde's fairy tale "The Birthday of the Infanta" and received its world premiere in 1922. Following Zemlinsky's death in 1942 in American exile the work quickly slipped from public awareness, not to be rediscovered until the 1970s. Since then it has been drawing crowds as a subtle, vibrant seismogram of a highly complex and psychological constellation.

Learn more at https://www.deutscheoperberlin.de/en_EN/calendar/der-zwerg-performance-cancelled.16758466.