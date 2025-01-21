Declan Forde Trio Comes to PANDA Platforma This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Declan Forde Trio will perform #PANDAjazz this week at PANDA platforma. The performance is set for 22 January.

Declan Forde is a Scottish pianist, originally from Glasgow, who has been a vital part of Berlin’s jazz scene since 2014. His music explores the delicate balance between tradition and innovation, blending reverence for the history of improvised music with daring explorations into the unknown.

Forde’s performances are known for their dynamic range, shifting from intricately melodic to provocatively disruptive, often defying easy categorization yet always infused with humor and joy that challenge expectations of what jazz can be.

For this concert, Forde leads a trio performing his own compositions with bassist Igor Spallati and drummer Ugo Alunni.

A regular solo performer, Forde was invited by the Berliner Festspiele to contribute to Rashid Johnson’s installation Antoine’s Organ at the Gropius Bau in 2019. From 2015 to 2024, he co-curated the concert series Practically Married at Donau115 with bassist James Banner, a venue hailed by The Guardian as one of the best jazz clubs in Europe. The duo has six releases to date, including the eponymous Practically Married (2023), recorded direct to analogue tape at Emil Berliner Studios by Guy Sternberg.In recent years, Forde has performed with both local and International Artists such as Han Bennink, Tony Malaby, Doug Weiss, Andrea Parkins, Tobias Delius, and Jeff Williams.Beyond the jazz world, he has spent over a decade touring and recording with Scottish singer-songwriter Rachel Sermanni, contributing to her albums The Bothy Sessions (2011), So it Turns (2019), and Dreamer Awake (2023).

Comments