DIE TEUFEL VON LOUDUN will be performed as part of the Munich Opera Festival.

Opera in three acts Libretto by the composer based on The Devils of Loudun by Aldous Huxley in the dramatization by John Whiting using the German translation of Erich Fried's drama (1968/69, revised in 2011/12).

World premiere: Hamburg, 20 June 1969

Premiere of the revised version: Copenhagen, 12 February 2013

Composer Krzysztof Penderecki.

In German with German and English surtitles..

