Berlin Philharmonic Reopens and Sells Out 1000 Tickets in Three Minutes

Berlin Philharmonic’s general manager Andrea Zietschmann joined in Berlin authorities’ pilot project to find a way for the culture sector to operate.

Mar. 29, 2021  
The Berlin Philharmonic returned for performances on Saturday, March 27, and 1,000 tickets were sold in three minutes, The Local reports.

"For months, we have been playing without an audience, which is still better than nothing. But the spectators make the difference between 2D and 3D," said violinist Aleksandar Ivic. It is "us plus the public that can bring us to a state that we cannot achieve by playing alone," he said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting regional leaders of Germany's 16 states later Monday to decide new measures to contain the virus.

Despite the situation worsening, Berlin Philharmonic's general manager Andrea Zietschmann joined in Berlin authorities' pilot project to find a way for the culture sector to operate.

At the Philharmonic's concert, strict rules were in place. Spectators were required to give their names when purchasing the tickets, and were mandated to get a free test on the day of the concert. Those testing positive would have their tickets reimbursed, although no one had to be turned away from Saturday's concert. Masks were also required, and every other seat was left open.

No refreshments were sold, and no coat check service offered. The site was regularly disinfected and aerated with a specialised air-conditioning system.

Additionally, musicians sat a metre (three feet) apart, except for wind players, who were at 1.5 metres apart.

Read more on The Local.


