Germany Update: Berlin Culture Department Launches New COVID-Compliant Pilot Project

Berlin's department of culture has come up with a pilot project allowing for a limited number of coronavirus-compliant performances, Financial Times reports. The scheme started on Friday night, with a showing of Panic Heart, and will run until April 4.

With each €20 ticket bought online, customers get a free Covid-19 test, which must be carried out on the day of the performance. Only those with a negative result are allowed into the theatre, and masks are also required throughout the performance.

Various venues will take part including the Staatsoper on April 2, as well as the Deutsche Oper, the Volksbuhne, and the Holzmarkt.

This new scheme is an attempt "to run through how we can allow a controlled, hygienic return to cultural life", said Klaus Lederer, Berlin's minister for culture.

Oliver Reese, the Berliner Ensemble's artistic director, chose Panic Heart deliberately as the first production utilizing the new scheme.

"The audience will be able to lean back and relax and let their souls breathe deeply," he said. "All behind an FFP2 protective mask, of course."

