AFRIKAMERA is at Humboldt Forum This Month

Since 2007, AFRIKAMERA has been enriching Berlin's Festival landscape with a wide variety of films from Africa's current cinema scene. Now, for the first time, the team will be presenting a programme of events at the Humboldt Forum: entitled 'Urban Africa, Urban Movies', it will include screenings, audience discussions, intercultural film education, a VR lounge and a 'Ciné-Slam'.

Under the directorship of Alex Moussa Sawadogo, the film festival has been working together with big African festivals from Marrakesh to Durban, and can now boast a second venue alongside the Arsenal.

Come to the Humboldt Forum between 17 and 21 November 2021 to experience new cinema releases and short films, festival prizewinning productions from Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and specially curated formats such as the 'Ciné-Slam-Concert' with some classic cinema clips from Burkina Faso. A youth programme will explore questions of identity and belonging.

During the day, the Urban Africa, Urban Movies in VR virtual reality lounge invites you to immerse yourself in current productions from Dakar, Lagos, Accra, Nairobi and Johannesburg.

The event runs through 21 November.

Learn more at https://www.humboldtforum.org/en/programm/event-reihe/festival-en/afrikamera-34646/.