Daniele Gatti Will Be Inaugurated at Staatskapelle Dresde

New principal conductor of the Staatskapelle Dresden Daniele Gatti will open his inaugural season with Mahler’s first symphony.

Daniele Gatti enthusiastically recalls his first meeting with the Staatskapelle Dresden: »One of my childhood dreams came true when I arrived in Dresden to make my debut with the orchestra. I can remember those early concerts: the golden sound, the mix of velvety strings, radiant brass and dark woodwinds – an unmistakably natural and wholly human sound!« Now, at the 1st Symphony Concert of the 2024/2025 season, he celebrates his inauguration as the orchestra’s principal conductor by launching the first Mahler cycle in the history of the Staatskapelle.

This very special concert is at the Semperoper, starting at 7 pm on 31 August 2024.

Daniele Gatti’s appointment as principal conductor of the Staatskapelle Dresden opens a fresh chapter in the orchestra’s long history. Gatti made his debut with the Staatskapelle in February 2000 at the invitation of the then principal conductor, Giuseppe Sinopoli, with a programme of works by Mendelssohn, Hindemith and Brahms. In the following years, he was a regular guest in Dresden. His mastery of the Staatskapelle’s core repertoire, his visionary interpretations and appreciation of the sound and unique qualities of this renowned orchestra are certain to produce many unforgettable musical experiences.

To mark his inauguration, Gatti is launching the first complete cycle of Gustav Mahler’s symphonic works in the orchestra’s history. The 2024/2025 season will be dedicated to the»Wunderhorn« years, spanning the composer’s first four symphonies.

