Theatre Wesleyan to Present Live Radio Play VINTAGE HITCHCOCK as a Drive-In Experience

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK will be presented Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11.

Theatre Wesleyan continues the fall season of programming with Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry. The production will be performed in the Administration parking lot on campus at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Wesleyan Street, 76105) for one weekend only beginning Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11. This production is currently not scheduled to be streamed.

Spies, murder, love and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense's earlier films. With The Lodger and Sabotage, Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play is an exciting double feature - complete with vintage commercials - that recreates iconic scenes and chase sequences through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

Visiting professor of theatre Karen Potter directs the production which will include sophomore theatre major Bethany Bordelon, junior theatre major Lori Coughlin, sophomore theatre major Douglas Fournier, junior theatre major Lane Norris and senior theatre major Kristian Thomas as part of the Radio Company, playing multiple characters. Freshman theatre major Ethan Brandt and junior theatre major Tanner Diggs will serve as the Foley Artists who will use props and other items to create live sound effects during each performance. Coughlin, Norris, Brandt, and Diggs will make their Theatre Wesleyan debut with this production.

Vintage Hitchcock will take place on a stage that will be built in front of the parking lot and audiences will be able to view the Radio Company and Foley Artists' performances. To enhance the live radio play experience, audiences will tune their car radio to a local station to hear the live audio transmission of the performance.

The student production team behind Vintage Hitchcock includes theatre majors Hope Allison (stage manager), Elena Cruce (assistant stage manager), Joseph Laws (scenic design), Annahi Castillo (assistant scenic design), Lauren Garza (props design), Mya Cockrell (assistant prop design), Julissa Norment (lighting design), Chase Di Iulio (assistant lighting design), Meghan Lewis and Colin Schwartz (co-master electricians), Levertis Ahmad Alamin (assistant technical director), Abigail Garraty (costume design), Ryan Simón (sound design), Kyrsten Howard (assistant sound design), and Taylor Allen (sound engineer).

The student cast and crew, who are all pursuing either a BFA or BA in Theatre, will participate in a live post-show talkback on Zoom during the weekend of the production. More details will be available soon on the Theatre Wesleyan website (txwes.edu/theatre) and on Facebook (facebook.com/theatrewesleyan).

All plans and information are subject to change and announcements will be made in the event adjustments are, or need to be, made for the safety of their faculty, staff, students, and audience.

Vintage Hitchcock is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK PRODUCTION DATES

Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 7:30pm

Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 7:30pm

The production will be performed in the Administration Building Parking Lot "A" at Texas Wesleyan University (1201 Wesleyan Street, 76105).

Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play will not have matinee performances. There are currently no plans to make this production available for streaming.

VINTAGE HITCHCOCK TICKETING INFORMATION

Patrons can purchase by the carload for just $20. Tickets are available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.

Because parking space is limited for each performance, it is highly recommended that patrons purchase their tickets in advance and arrive early to secure their spot. Student ushers will be on-hand to direct each car to an available designated parking space.

If you do not own a car, but would like to experience the production by bringing your own seating (i.e. a lawn chair), please contact them directly. If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.

