The Parker Celebrates Juneteenth With All New Celebration

In advance of Juneteenth, The Parker will host Hued Songs: The Juneteenth Experience, a groundbreaking, immersive celebration of film, music, dance, poetry, multimedia elements and more, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

Hued Songs: The Juneteenth Experience pays homage to Juneteenth's spirit of liberation and freedom, captivating audiences with an extraordinary concert theater highlighted by soulful melodies, gospel rhythms and classical arrangements woven together with a powerful tapestry of sound, spoken word and dance.

Prior to the performances, guests will be treated to a vibrant pop-up market spotlighting the works of local Black artisans and vendors in the S. Donald Sussman Lobby. Screenings of short films by talented local filmmakers delving into themes of Black liberation and belonging kick off the evening from the Lillian S. Wells Hall followed by a riveting interdisciplinary performance seamlessly melding spoken word, dance, music and multimedia set projections and digital scenes, promising an unforgettable 60-minute journey.

The cast and creative team are led by Hued Songs’ Executive Artistic Director Kunya Rowley and include an array of local and international talent. Guests will enjoy leading vocalists and an incredible band under the direction of Musical Director King Friday; dance from Zest Collective under the direction of Gentry George; original text and poetry by Arsimmer McCoy and creative producer Miriam King; and set projections and digital scenes rendered by Bajan artist and creative Russell Watson.

“We are thrilled to share this one-of-a-kind experience with our community that recognizes a monumental time in our country’s history,” said Jan Goodheart, Broward Center’s Vice President of External Affairs. “These extraordinary performances come to life thanks to the generous support of our sponsors.”

The Juneteenth Experience is made possible by the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, The Green Family Foundation, The City of Miami Beach, The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation, The Miami Foundation, The Our Fund Foundation, Broward Cultural Division, The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, and with support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

The Juneteenth Experience is part of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative, presented by Baptist Health and JM Family Enterprises, Inc., which focuses on how the arts and artists can be a force for change in addressing critical issues of social justice and racial equity.

To learn more about Arts for Action: Black Voices events or to get involved, visit BrowardCenter.org or email artsforaction@browardcenter.org.





