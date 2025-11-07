The Naples Players' Education Benefit Raises Over $300,000 to Support Theatre Education Initiatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Naples Players celebrated a landmark evening at its recent Education Benefit, raising more than $300,000 in support of The Naples Players Academy — including the innovative Baker Day School and the organization's year-round community education programs.

The event's success was anchored by a $100k gift from Steven and Shelley Einhorn, whose continued generosity to TNP is transforming arts access and education across Southwest Florida. Guests also contributed an additional $160,000 during the evenings “cash call,” ensuring that even more students will benefit from scholarships, classroom resources, and arts-integrated learning opportunities.

“The Academy is doing something truly special,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. “The Baker Day School is the only full-time arts-integrated academic program in Southwest Florida — and one of only a handful of its kind in the nation. Our students study traditional subjects like math and science in the morning, and then apply those same lessons through theatre, teamwork, and creativity in the afternoon. It's a model that builds leaders, not just performers.”

The need for arts education has never been greater. Across the country, public schools have cut more than 20% of arts programming over the past decade, despite studies showing that students who participate in the arts are five times more likely to stay in school, four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement, and experience significant gains in communication, empathy, and emotional wellbeing.

Through The Naples Players Academy — including its in-school programs, after-school classes, and the Baker Day School — TNP is helping bridge that gap. Each year, more than 1,500 local students participate in Academy programs, with hundreds receiving full or partial scholarships to ensure that no student is turned away due to financial need.

“The support from this event allows us to expand access for every child — regardless of background, ability, or financial circumstance,” Alexander continued. “When our community invests in these young people, we're not just supporting the arts — we're shaping the next generation of confident, compassionate, and creative leaders.”

The evening featured inspiring student performances, heartfelt speeches from Academy families, and a renewed call to action to keep arts education alive and accessible throughout Collier County and beyond.

All proceeds from the event will directly support scholarships, curriculum development, and expanded arts access initiatives that help children and adults build confidence, communication skills, and a sense of belonging through theatre.

For more information on The Naples Players Academy or to make a contribution, visit naplesplayers.org/howtodonate .