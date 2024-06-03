THE MUSIC OF ABBA is Coming to BBMann in January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Direct from Sweden – The Music of ABBA will return to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 8PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

The Music of ABBA is a live show that features some of Sweden's most talented singers and musicians. The show pays close attention to the look and sound of ABBA, including costumes, makeup, musical arrangements, movements, and singing. The show's repertoire includes hits such as "Dancing Queen", "Chiquitita", "Waterloo", "Mamma Mia", "The Winner Takes It All", "Fernando", "SOS", "Take a Chance", "Money Money Money", "Knowing Me Knowing You", "Super Trouper", and "Gimme Gimme Gimme". The show also features a live band, backup singers, dancing, and solos.

