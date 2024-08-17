Review: THE MOUSETRAP at Broadway Palm

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Having seen Victor Legarreta act in a number of shows at Broadway Palm, I was not surprised at anything I saw in The Mousetrap which he directed. Everything and everybody are bigger than life.

The play opened in London in 1952 and has racked up more performances than any other West End play at 29, 500 as of February 2024. Before that, it began life as a radio play entitled Three Blind Mice, and the nursery song features prominently in the plot.

The cast of eight includes several making their Broadway Palm debuts. Among these is Jordan Ross Weinhold as Christopher Wren. He is a scene stealer with a host of exaggerated, albeit stereotypical, mannerisms.

Not far behind on the scenery chewing scale is Alex Dagg as Mr. Paravicini. Returning favorite Shannon Connolly is appropriately imperious as Mrs. Boyle. Rounding out the cast are Kate Whitworth and James Arthel Reilly as the beleaguered innkeepers, Robert Tully and Danielle Standifer as the remaining oddball guests, and Sean Fleming as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

Scenic Designer Dominic Lau’s 1950s English Great Hall design set the tone perfectly.

Since tradition demands audiences not to reveal the ending, I will not be giving any spoilers. You’ll have to see this classic Agatha Christie whodunnit yourself.

The Mousetrap runs through September 21. For tickets, call 239.278.4422.

