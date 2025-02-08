Review: THE FANTASTICKS at Players Circle Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Valentine’s Day is not always what it’s cracked up to be. Sometimes it’s filled with sappy poetry written in cards covered in glitter. Other times, though, it’s high drama and shattered dreams.

All of the above and more are part of The Fantasticks at Players Circle Theater. This deceptively simple show ran for 42 years off-Broadway, and its truths still hold up: parents interfere in their children’s lives, people aren’t always what they seem to be, and happily ever afters don’t look the way we thought they would.

The plot involves a girl and a boy whose fathers pretend to feud while plotting to get their offspring together. To help the romance along, they hire a dashing bandit and his two accomplices to stage a fake kidnapping.

Lexi Rae Smith and Jacob Clanton as the young couple sing sweetly enough to soften any heart. As their fathers, Ricky Pope and Craig Sherman also have a way with a duet and perform a funny homage to veggies.

AJ Mendini is a swashbuckling El Gallo with a resonant voice to capture the attention of any maiden. He is aided by Chris Durso and Brad Chidester, scene stealers who are highly adept at over the top physical comedy. And let us not forget Rachael Lord as The Mute. She can gracefully sprinkle rain, stand with an arm outstretched for an extended period miming the wall erected by the fathers to separate the youngsters, and even muscle set pieces around.

Adulting is hard. Indulge in your romantic fantasies for an evening. You deserve it. The Fantasticks runs through March 2. For tickets, call 239.800.3292

