Review: LUCKY STIFF at Florida Rep

We’re in the midst of a cold snap. Los Angeles is burning to the ground. The US government is about to undergo a complete change. We all need a good laugh, and Florida Rep is there for us.

If you can’t find something funny in the musical farce Lucky Stiff by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, you are as dead as poor Uncle Anthony. That gentleman has passed on in New Jersey, and he has willed six million dollars to his British nephew Harry Witherspoon, who has never even met him. There’s a catch though. Harry must take his uncle who, courtesy of a taxidermist, looks reasonably lifelike while sitting in a wheelchair, on an all expenses paid vacation to Monte Carlo.

The members of the cast are hilarity in motion. Sam Sherwood as Harry is thrilled at this opportunity of a lifetime to break away from his heretofore boring existence. Hannah McGinley LeMasters as Annabel Glick is a perfect foil for him in her sensible shoes. Her song “Times Like This” was wistful perfection.

Kim Morgan Dean and Patrick Richwood as a blind-as-a bat sister and her optometrist brother who are after the money didn’t even have to open their mouths to get laughs.

Several others played multiple roles, each superbly characterized and accented. The whole bunch of them acted as kind of a Greek chorus in several numbers. With so much zaniness going on, it was hard to know where to look.

The set design by Bert Scott was clever as well as attractive. The costumes by Stefanie Genda helped reinforce the characters. (I particularly loved the mismatched plaids on the optometrist.)

Lucky Stiff runs through January 26. For tickets, call 239.332.4488. Where else can you find a bargain visit to Monte Carlo?

Reader Reviews