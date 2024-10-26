Review: BEDROOM FARCE at Players Circle Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The bubbly was flowing in the lobby as Players Circle Theater kicked off its season with Bedroom Farce by prolific British playwright Sir Alan Ayckbourn. And the party continued on stage.

The play revolves around a housewarming thrown by Kate and Malcolm played by real life husband and wife Kimberly Suskind and Ted Wioncek III. They are one of three couples whose evening is impacted, and not in a good way, by a fourth couple.

Have you ever had friends who were guaranteed to bring drama to every occasion? Trevor (Steven Michael Kennedy) and Susannah (Madelaine Weymouth) are those people.

Trevor’s old school parents, Carrie Lund Cacioppo as Delia and Jim Heffernan as Ernest, and his ex Jan and her new man Nick, Chloe Elliott-Chan and AJ Mendini respectively, round out the screamingly funny ensemble.

It’s impossible to single out any of the actors. Each is so perfectly cast.

Mendini and Wioncek excel at physical comedy while Cacioppo and Heffernan can deliver a wry line with the best of them. Sunshiny Suskind tries her best to be normal in an increasingly abnormal situation. Dour Elliott-Chan deals briskly with a husband with a bad back. (Let’s be honest. What wife’s compassion has not deserted her when experiencing the whining of a husband who is sick?). Oblivious Kennedy blithely disrupts everyone around him while continuing to munch on party food.

I’m a musical kind of gal, and as I thought about this play my brain came up with its own score. If you know the lyrics to “As Time Goes By,” you’ll find it all here: a kiss is just a kiss; hearts full of passion, jealousy, and hate; the world will always welcome lovers.

And for another musical reference, as mobile-faced Weymouth engages in an elaborate self-esteem mantra, I heard Julie Andrews in my head singing “I Have Confidence.”

The set design by Steven McLean completely fills the theater in the round playing space. From my seat in the front row, I could easily have reached out to touch Cacioppo at her dressing table. Although there are four couples, only three of their bedrooms are shown. They are distinctly different and tell us a lot about the inhabitants. One is ornate and traditional; a second is playful; a third is gloomy. Light design by Tony Johnson transitions smoothly from one to another.

Ayckbourn points out Bedroom Farce isn’t a farce at all. It is a comedy for sure, but just like marriage, it’s not all fun and games. Go see if you recognize any of the cracks in your own relationship.

Bedroom Farce runs through November 17. For tickets, call 239.800.3292.

