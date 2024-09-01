Previews: September Performances at Players Circle Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Players Circle Theater has announced that comedian RC Smith and jazz musician Danny Sinoff are back by popular demand! Both critically acclaimed acts sold out their previous appearance on McGregor Boulevard and are back for more high-octane entertainment.

Players Circle Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo shares, “You don’t get any better than RC and Danny! As we prepare to launch our 2024-2025 mainstage theatrical season in October, we are delighted to offer such world-class acts for our local year-round audiences.”

Comedian RC Smith & Friends

Sep 6th @ 7:30pm

Sep 7th @ 7:30pm

Funny man RC Smith brings his breakneck humor to Players Circle, along with a must-see special guest opening act, Vien the Comic Doc.

Known in the television and comedy industry as one of the best “tv warm-up” guys in the business, RC Smith has appeared on Good Morning America, ABC The Chew, Rachael Ray, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tony Danza Show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and more. RC headlines all around the country and is a regular on a handful of 50,000 watt radio stations. Smith regularly plays Atlantic City and Las Vegas along with the Mohegan Sun Casino.

“RC’s act is a side splitting blend of Don Rickles, Lenny Bruce, and Gene Simmons. His energy and quick wit are simply off the charts,” cheers Cacioppo.

Danny Sinoff sings The Great American Songbook

Danny Sinoff – Sinatra: The Early Years

Sep 13th @ 7:30pm

Danny Sinoff – The Nat King Cole Songbook

Sep 14th @ 7:30pm

Danny Sinoff – It’s Too Darn Hot!: The Music of Cole Porter

Sep 15th @ 3:00pm

Danny Sinoff takes the stage to salute the Great American Songbook, mesmerizing audiences with his musical prowess.

Aside from performing all over Florida for over 20 years, Danny Sinoff has performed in New York City at The Cutting Room, Smoke, The Apollo Theater, BB King’s, Triad, Minton’s and The Alhambra Ballroom, as well as the Syracuse Jazz Festival, the Adirondack Music Festival and the Sun Coast Jazz Classic in Clearwater, FL. As a band Leader, performer, pianist and singer, Danny mesmerizes the crowd with his engaging charisma and command of the stage. This fantastic entertainer never misses the opportunity to connect with his audience and always leaves them on their feet wanting more.

“It’s hard to put a label on Danny due to his amazing musicianship and versatility. If you like Harry Connick Jr., Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, or Oscar Peterson… you’ll love Danny,” shares Cacioppo. “Getting to see both these incredible acts [RC Smith and Danny Sinoff] inside an intimate and elegant theater is a one-of-a-kind experience, guaranteed to knock you out of your seat.”

Tickets are only $25. General Admission. For more information, please visit PlayersCircleTheater.com or call 239-800-3292.

