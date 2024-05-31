Previews: CAROUSEL OF BURLESQUE at Foulds Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Article and photo by Tom Hall

Fringe Fort Myers 2024 opened Thursday, May 30, and runs through Sunday, June 2. The Carousel of Burlesque is one of nine shows included in this year’s festival. It’s also one of three performances that are returning from last year’s inaugural fringe.

Lat year's Carousel focused on the history of burlesque in the United States from the late 1800s to the present. This year’s show draws heavily on co-creator Pixel Winters’ background in theater.

“It’s a little bit Noises Off,” Winter teases. “It’s a little bit Gypsy. It’s a little bit The Play That Goes Wrong. [Laughing] Yes.”

“We had a lot of crazy things that happened on our opening night...,” Winters explains.

“As I was retelling the stories to people after last year, they were like ‘Oh, that would have been really interesting to see on stage.’ I had a concept of it would be really cool if the audience could actually see the process that we go through personally, because you just get to see this glamorous person, but burlesque is also everything that happens backstage.”

So this year, Winters and co-creator Freckles Galore take audiences behind the curtain.

“You are going to be seeing not only the burlesque show that is going on stage, but you are also going to see what’s happening behind the scenes. So we are loosely basing this more as a play with a burlesque show in it.”

Read the full article by following this link Tom Hall's preview of this show for WGCU.

