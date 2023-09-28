Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|Jazz at the MACC - Who will we be?: A Jazz Suite about the soul
Music & Arts Community Center (3/07-3/07)
|Sunday Chamber Music: Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestral Fellows
Music & Arts Community Center (5/05-5/05)
|Private Lives
Arts Center Theatre (1/03-1/21)
|Disenchanted: A New Musical Comedy
The Belle Theatre (9/22-10/08)PHOTOS
|Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
Music & Arts Community Center (11/09-11/09)
|Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More
Music & Arts Community Center (10/14-10/14)
|Jazz at the MACC - Modern Creations: New Jazz Performed by the Composers
Music & Arts Community Center (4/18-4/18)
|Broadway Divas
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (10/28-10/28)
|THE GIN GAME
Florida Repertory Theatre (1/30-3/10)
|Jazz at the MACC - Blue Train: Music of John Coltrane
Music & Arts Community Center (11/16-11/16)
