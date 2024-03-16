National Premiere of CROCODILE FEVER to Open at The Laboratory Theater of Florida in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The national premiere of Crocodile Fever, Meghan Tyler's dark, bloody comedy about two sisters facing off against their tyrannical father, opens April 12th at The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

Alannah's quiet life in 1989 Northern Ireland is disrupted when her rebellious IRA sister Fiannah comes home. The combative sisters are forced to confront their tyrannical father's hideous legacy, and all hell breaks loose. A bloody dark comedy fueled by gin, 80s tunes, and a chainsaw, Crocodile Fever can't end happily, but it can end gloriously.

Director Frank Blocker says, “I love a dark comedy, and this one is definitely dark. Funny. But dark.

When language and character can sing from the page as if it were a score, you know you have a good play in your hands. When I was asked to direct this darkly gorgeous and gory comedy, I was disturbed as to how much I loved it. Sibling bonds that run very deep, the beautiful language they have with each other, religious and political oppression, and two strong female leads who champion their own destinies—these are just some of the reasons for that love. Chainsaws, amputations, drunken dancing, cannibalism, and the crocodile were just icing on the cake. It may sound insane when listed as such, yet they are what makes the show so palatable as, at its core, it's about two people who have been through unimaginable horrors throughout their entire lives, and we know that they are but a representation of so many in Northern Ireland. And yet it's a comedy. I have studied comedy for decades and can attest to the adage, “Good comedy comes from timing. Great comedy comes from pain.” Only time can tell, but this has the potential of being “great.” So I am doubly happy to be directing a US premiere. Perhaps part of my former New York mindset, but I would rather chart new territory when it comes to helming a production.

It felt personal, too. As a lapsed Catholic (with nine siblings to prove it) turned rebel, then corporate Yahoo—now back in a non-denominational church as an ordained assistant pastor while making a living in theatre—well, how could I resist?

As a pastor, I understand some may be offended by the strong language or bothered by the gore, but as an artist in the theatre, I believe the true language of a character is paramount—and in both lines of work, truth really does set you free.

I want a theatrical production to, at the very least, be worthy of someone getting off their sofa and coming to see live theatre. This is definitely something worth the trip.

Did I mention it was dark?”

Directed by Frank Blocker, Crocodile Fever features Madelaine Weymouth (Alannah Devlin), Chloe Elliott-Chan (Fianna Devlin), Art Keen (Peter “Da” Devlin), and Steven Coe (British Soldier). Set design by Gabrielle Lansden.

Performance dates:

April 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 at 7:30 PM

April 14, 21, 28 at 2 PM

May 2, 3, 4 at 7:30 PM

May 5 at 2 PM

Special Events:

April 10, 11 at 7:30 PM Half-price previews

April 13 at 7:30 PM Teens get a free ticket to the performance (reservations required)

April 20 at 7:30 PM Sensory-friendly performance

This show is rated PG-16

Tickets are $35 each or $10 for students with valid IDs. There are half-priced previews on April 10th and 11th, and a new Thursday night reduced ticket price of $27 each for adults. For tickets, please call the box office at 239.218.0481.

ABOUT THE LABORATORY THEATER OF FLORIDA

The Laboratory Theater of Florida, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the performing arts, through live performance, education, community outreach, experimentation, and the development of ensemble work. The company features ensemble productions, produces classic works, takes artistic risks, which both feature and challenge local performers. For more information visit www.LaboratoryTheaterFlorida.com or the physical location at 1634 Woodford Avenue, in the Fort Myers River District.