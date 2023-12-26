Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Carolann Sanita - BEGUILED AGAIN - Florida Repertory Theatre 30%

Terrence Kennedy - I’VE GOT NO STRINGS - New Phoenix Theatre 13%

Adolpho Blaire - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - TheatreZone 12%

Lantz Hemmert - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for arts bonita 12%

Lana Love - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - TheatreZone 12%

Ellen Rodwick - FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 6%

Heather Ivy - HOLIDAYS WITH HEATHER - First Presbyterian church of bonita springs 5%

Carmen Vallone - JUST FOR LAUGHS - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Danny Sinoff - DANNY SINOFF SINGS BOBBY DARIN - Players Circle 3%

Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers - JAMES TAYLOR: LIVE IN CENTRAL PARK REVISITED - TheatreZone 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 25%

Emily Garcia - LET’S GO TO THE MOVIES! - The Belle Theatre 9%

Karen Molnar Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 8%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 6%

Robin Dawn - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 6%

Robin Dawn Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 6%

Dann Dunn - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 6%

Caroling witt - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

Isabel Isenhower - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

Robin Dawn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ft Myers Theater 3%

Katie Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New phoenix theatre 2%

Paul Graffy - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Amy McCleary - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Kayci Suskind - 13 - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

Michelle Kuntze - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Kimberly Suskind - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 1%

Karen Molnar Danni - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

Kimberly Suskind - NUNSENSE - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 0%

Denis Jones - OLIVER! - Maltz Jupiter Thestre 0%

Michelle Kuntze - DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 0%

D. J Salisbury - FOREVER PLAID - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dot Auchmoody - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 13%

Joshua Winchester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 13%

Brenda kensler - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 8%

Stefanie Genda - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 8%

Dayne Sabatos - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 7%

Samantha Pudlin - MUSIC MAN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 6%

Kathleen Kolacz - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 6%

Alena Stevenson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Kirche Leigh Zeile - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Marlene Strollo - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 5%

Dayne Sabatos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

Mollie Berman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

Tracy Dorman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Terri Schafer - THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 3%

Dayne Sabatos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Charlene Gross - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Kathleen Kolacz - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%

Stefanie - GENDA - The Importance of Being Earnest 1%

Kathleen Kolacz - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 0%

Maya Faye Gordon - CINDERELLA - Milbrook Playhouse 0%

Maya Faye Gordon - AN EVENING WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Milbrook Playhouse 0

Bottari and Case - OLIVER - Maltz Jupiter Thestre 0



Best Dance Production

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 32%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 18%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 13%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 10%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 9%

DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 2%

THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 24%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 14%

Bryce Alexander - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 6%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 6%

Steven Calakos - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 6%

Jason Parrish - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

Amy McCleary - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 5%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Scott carpenter - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Robyn Dawn Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Paul Graffy - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Robin Dawn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Devon Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Kody C. Jones - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Sonya McCarter - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Robert Cacioppo - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Players Circle 2%

Ted Wioncek III - GODSPELL - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Dean Soban - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

D. J Salisbury - FOREVER PLAID - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 1%

Denis Jones - OLIVER! - Maltz Jupiter Thestre 1%

Michelle Kuntze - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Mark Danni - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%

Kimberly Suskind - 13 - Gypsy Playhouse 1%

Mark Danni - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

Mark Danni - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Marilee Warner - Hollywood ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 16%

James Duggan - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 14%

Jessica Walck - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 9%

Christine Cirker - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 7%

Brenda Kensler - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

Kristen Coury - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Heather Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Chris Clavelli - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Robert Cacioppo - THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 4%

Toni Palumbo Vasquez - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 3%

Paula Keenan - PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Emma Canalese - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 3%

Bonnie Knapp - The Foreigner - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Jason Parrish - RIPCORD - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Madelaine Weymouth - SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Peter Amster - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Brett Marston - SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 2%

Patrick McGurk - PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 2%

Paula Keenan - OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 2%

Barbara Knapp - THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%

Eleanor Holdridge - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Kristen Coury - MORNING AFTER GRACE - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Paul Graffy - THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Players Circle 1%

Anna Segreto - THE CEMETERY CLUB - The Studio Players 1%

Kevin Hendricks - NEED TO KNOW - The Studio Players 0%



Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 18%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 6%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 6%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 5%

INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 5%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 1%

WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 13%

Landon McCarthy - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 10%

Jake Raterman - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 6%

Craig Walck - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 4%

Chris McCleary - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 4%

Bowen Mass - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 4%

Elizabeth Knudson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Todd O. Wren - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Justin Miller - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 3%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Scott Carpenter - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Dalton Hamilton - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Martin Towne - PIPPIN - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Abby May - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

Craig Walck - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Noah Lynch - LITTLE WOMEN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Craig Walck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Trace Talley - ROCKY HORROR - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Sabrina Wertman - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Chris Murray - PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 1%

Jeff Blodgett - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%

Jonathan Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Todd O. Wren - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Russel Thompson - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 26%

Charles Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 8%

Roz Metcalf - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Joseph Brauer - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 7%

Matt Cusack - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

Charles Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 6%

Charles Fornara - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

Danny White - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Lisa Clark - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 4%

Charles Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 3%

Julie Carver - FOREVER PLAID - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 3%

Joseph brauer - JEKYLL & HYDE - Center for arts bonita 3%

Ricky Pope - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Players Circle 3%

Rosalind Metcalf - GODSPELL - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Charles Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 2%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Kristen Long - DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Bridget Scott - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Keith Thompson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

Charles Fornara - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%

Julie Carver - THETHING ABOUT MEN - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 1%

Mark Danni - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 0%

Mark Danni - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 0%

Mark Danni - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 0%



Best Musical

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 20%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 14%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Myers Theatre 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 6%

RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 4%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Players Circle 1%

GODSPELL - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

LITTLE WOMEN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Brittany Ambler - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 13%

Arianna Schipper - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 7%

Grace Ryan - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 7%

Jaime Lynn Bucci - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 6%

Seth Balcer - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 6%

Joseph Byrne - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 5%

Larry Tobias - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Isabella Dinorcia - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 4%

Kimberly Albrecht - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

Brad Brenner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 3%

Landon Maas - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 3%

Sami Doherty - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Dave Rode - SWEENEY TODD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Ciaran Welch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Michael shelley - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 2%

Aimee naughton - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Michael Shelley - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Rachel Lefkow - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Wyatt Burton - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Quinn Corcoran - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Ryan Craig - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Rilyn Dick - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatrei 1%

Olivia Hernandez - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Nicholas Salerno - CABARET - Alliance for the Arts 1%

Daniel Lopez - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Leslie Sanderson - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 14%

Christopher Treece - THE BUTLER DID IT - The Belle Theatre 7%

Jessica Walck - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 6%

Rudeline Voltaire - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

Tina Moroni - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 5%

Viki Boyle - RIPCORD - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Marcus Dean Fuller - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Samantha Reece - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 3%

Ella Olesen - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Jackie Weiner - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Cindi heimberg - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Celene Evans - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Frank Blocker - SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL - Center for arts bonita 3%

Donna richman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Jay Terzis - PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Beth Hylton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Christopher Dayett - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Steven Coe - SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Gerri Benzing - OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 3%

Jessica Walck - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Emilie Baartman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

James Duggan - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Celene Evans - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

McKenna Rose Cloud - SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 2%

William Parry - MORNING AFTER GRACE - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%



Best Play

HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 13%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 11%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 10%

THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 10%

SWEARING JAR - The Belle Theatre 7%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 6%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 4%

SYLVIA - The Naples Players 3%

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - FGCU TheatreLab 3%

PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

SOUTHERN COMFORTS - The Naples Players 2%

PASS OVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 1%

THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 1%

SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL - Center for arts bonita 1%

THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%

MORNING AFTER GRACE - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 1%

THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Players Circle 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 13%

Jim Swanker - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Arts Center Theatre, Marco Island 13%

Tyler Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Belle Theatre 9%

Michael Santos - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 5%

Michael Santos - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Kimberly V. Powers - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Kristen Martino - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Tatum Bates - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Jennifer Murray - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 3%

Anthony Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Starlet jacobs - BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Michael Santos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

Gabrielle Lansden - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Jim Swonker - I’LL EAT YOU LAST - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Michael Santos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Todd Potter - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Kristen Martino - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Robert Kovach - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Mike Santos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Michelle Kuntze - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

David L. Arsenault - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Robert Kovach - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Brauer - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 15%

Joshua Reid - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 14%

Eric Condit - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 8%

Sean McGinley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 7%

Cameron White - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 5%

Jacob Myny - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

Cordavious Cox - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Katie Lowe - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

DJ Potts - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Sean McGinley - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Trace Talley - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Trace Talley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Trace Talley - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Travis Seidel and Angelia Winn - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Christopher Colucci - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Karl Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Jonathan Johnson - PASS OVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Trace Talley - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Katie Lowe - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

Jonathan Johnson - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Jonathan Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Sean McGinley - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 1%

Trace Talley - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aseem Upadhyay - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 9%

Addison Smith - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Lantz Hemmert - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Cayden pacheco - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Austin Gardner - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

JamieLynn Bucci - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

Bret Paulter - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 3%

Kylie Gust - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 3%

Tim Torres - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Hallie Heckman - FOOTLOOSE - Bonita arts 2%

Jake Raterman - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

Mia Zottolo - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Brett Poulter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 2%

Ethan Zeph - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Zach Greer - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Lorelai Vega - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Lauren Miller - SWEENEY TODD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Isabella Rosato - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

Cassy terwilliger - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Macy Magas - LITTLE WOMEN - Ft Myers Theater 2%

Gabrielle Lansden - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Nikki hagel - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Erica Sample - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Sami Doherty - A CHORUS LINE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Eric ortiz - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Olivia Rodriguez - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 13%

Aseem Upadhyay - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 8%

Lantz Hemmert - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 7%

Tina Moroni - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 5%

Izy Sedorchuk - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 5%

Michael shelley - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 5%

Jessica Walck - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 3%

Jan Neuberger - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Jake Raterman - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 3%

Emilie Baartman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Celene Evans - BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Allison Lund - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Esther Snyder - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 3%

Jay Terzis - THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Aseem Upadhyay - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Jason drew - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Jillian Keith - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Waner Del Rosario - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Holly Zammerilla - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Lyla black - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 2%

Shaun Summers Cott - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%

Robert Ball - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 1%

Ann Talman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Jennifer Mance - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 1%

David Breitbarth - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 15%

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 12%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 9%

FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 9%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 6%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 5%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 5%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 4%

13 - Gypsy Playhouse 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 3%

GODSPELL - The Naples Players 3%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

SHREK - Naples performing arts center 3%

SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

