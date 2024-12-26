Frank Blocker Brings SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL to The Norris Center in Naples

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Solo comedy Southern Gothic Novel will begin a limited engagement on Tuesday nights at the Norris Center Auditorium January 21, February 4 & 18 at 7:00pm. This PG-rated live comedy play received a New York Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for creator and star Frank Blocker.

The audience hears and sees a gothic novel come to life with all the characters, scenery and requisite mood. Blocker uses only a block and his voice and movement to create this pot-boiler/comedy/dime store romance/free-for-all-delivering laugh after laugh while keeping the audience guessing.

Blocker now resides in Naples, though often travels to perform. He has directed for several area theatres and local performers. Tuesday nights at the Norris Center, his show will alternate with local favorites Compton & Bennett's Cracker at the Ritz, the longest running live show in Southwest Florida.

Each performance will include a comedian from Venturino's Comedy Club doing a short opening set. Venturino's Comedy Club performs regular at the Norris Center, and many other Southwest Florida locations.

Blocker has many performances scheduled in Southwest Florida during "high season" including an appearance in TheatreZone's production of Jersey Boys in March, playing (per usual) multiple characters.

Southern Gothic Novel recently lit up the Ottawa Fringe Festival and will play Arizona State University's Marroney Theatre just prior to the Naples run.

The play ran for 18 months at New York's Stage Left Studio and later received an Ovation Recommendation from the Los Angeles Stage Alliance. Most recently seen at the University of Arizona and ArtsSpace in Ottawa, Ontario, Blocker is happy to go home after each show.

Southern Gothic Novel is directed by Cheryl King of Manhattan's Stage Left Studio. King is the creator of Forbidden Kiss LIVE! now playing at The Californian in Santa Rosa, California, in its third year there and twentieth overall.

Southern Gothic Novel performs at the Norris Center Auditorium, 8th St & 8th Ave, Naples, Florida. Tickets available online at EventBrite.com or by calling the Razmus Productions Box Office at 239-409-1588.

