News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Florida Repertory Theatre to Hold Open House & Tour Event

The event will take place on September 30, from 5 – 7 PM.

By: Aug. 26, 2024
Florida Repertory Theatre to Hold Open House & Tour Event Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Florida Repertory Theatre will hold an open house on September 30, from 5 – 7 PM. The event is free and open to the public. Guests will enjoy a free glass of champagne and get a sneak peek behind the scenes of Florida Repertory Theatre’s Historic Arcade and ArtStage theatre spaces.

LATEST NEWS

STABILIZED NOT CONTROLLED Announced At Alliance For The Arts
Feature: 13 THE MUSICAL at Players Circle Theater
Florida Rep Education To Present Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY - A NEW MUSICAL
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Begins Rehearsals

During the open house hours, staff will be on hand to provide tours and answer questions about the upcoming season, and the lobby bar and concessions will be open. Cocktails, wine, beer, and soft drinks will be available for purchase. Special one-night-only promotions will be offered to guests who choose to “save a seat” with a subscription package or purchase single tickets during the open house event.

Free parking for guests opens 30 minutes before the start of the event in the company’s parking lot located across from the Arcade Theatre entrance at 2268 Bay Street, Fort Myers, 33901.

There is no fee to attend Florida Rep’s “Toast to Season 27” open house, however RSVP is recommended and may be done so at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/FLR-OpenHouseRSVP  Inquiries may be submitted to marketing@floridarep.org.
 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos