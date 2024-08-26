Florida Repertory Theatre to Hold Open House & Tour Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Repertory Theatre will hold an open house on September 30, from 5 – 7 PM. The event is free and open to the public. Guests will enjoy a free glass of champagne and get a sneak peek behind the scenes of Florida Repertory Theatre’s Historic Arcade and ArtStage theatre spaces.

During the open house hours, staff will be on hand to provide tours and answer questions about the upcoming season, and the lobby bar and concessions will be open. Cocktails, wine, beer, and soft drinks will be available for purchase. Special one-night-only promotions will be offered to guests who choose to “save a seat” with a subscription package or purchase single tickets during the open house event.

Free parking for guests opens 30 minutes before the start of the event in the company’s parking lot located across from the Arcade Theatre entrance at 2268 Bay Street, Fort Myers, 33901.

There is no fee to attend Florida Rep’s “Toast to Season 27” open house, however RSVP is recommended and may be done so at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/FLR-OpenHouseRSVP Inquiries may be submitted to marketing@floridarep.org.



Comments