Florida Rep Offers Scene Study Studio Class For Ages 11-14

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Rep provides experiences to youth through quality classes taught by theatre professionals. Students ages 11 to 14 are invited to participate in a 6-week Scene Study Studio program. Participants will work on selected scenes from the one-act play, Surviving Lunch, by KT Curran.

Classes will be held on Mondays, October 21, 28, November 4, 11, 28, and December 2 from 5:30-7:00 PM. The program is led by Megan Leonard, Florida Rep's assistant education director, and held at the Florida Repertory Theatre campus on Bay St., Fort Myers.

Tuition is $100 and includes materials. No acting experience is required. Space is limited. Interested individuals may register at FloridaRepEducation.org or call (239) 332-4488 during business hours

Comments