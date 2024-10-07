News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Florida Rep Offers Scene Study Studio Class For Ages 11-14

Oct. 07, 2024
Florida Rep provides experiences to youth through quality classes taught by theatre professionals. Students ages 11 to 14 are invited to participate in a 6-week Scene Study Studio program. Participants will work on selected scenes from the one-act play, Surviving Lunch, by KT Curran.

Classes will be held on Mondays, October 21, 28, November 4, 11, 28, and December 2 from 5:30-7:00 PM. The program is led by Megan Leonard, Florida Rep's assistant education director, and held at the Florida Repertory Theatre campus on Bay St., Fort Myers.

Tuition is $100 and includes materials. No acting experience is required. Space is limited. Interested individuals may register at FloridaRepEducation.org or call (239) 332-4488 during business hours



