Feature: FIFTH SEASON ANNOUNCED at Players Circle Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Players Circle Theater proudly announces its 2024-2025 season!

“Planning a theatrical season is an artform and I am proud to call Players Circle’s 2024-2025 our most exciting season to date,” cheered Players Circle’s Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo.

Players Circle’s season kicks off in October with a hilarious farce that will set the tone for the entire season, BEDROOM FARCE (October 22, 2024 – November 17, 2024) written by Alan Ayckbourn and directed by Robert Cacioppo. This wickedly funny play about marriage takes place in three bedrooms. On one endless night, Trevor & Susannah, whose marriage is on the rocks, inflict their miseries on their nearest and dearest, including Trevor’s parents.

Next up, Southwest Florida’s newest theater invites audiences to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Tom Dudzick’s GREETINGS (November 25, 2024 – December 22, 2024) directed by Ted Wioncek III. This miraculously funny comedy follows a Catholic boy who brings home his Jewish/atheist fiancée for Christmas. Filled with humor and fantasy, this touching and endearing play is about a family blessed with a miracle.

Kicking off the new year is the Drama Desk and Obie Winning Best Play, Joshua Harmon’s ADMISSIONS (January 7, 2025 –January 26, 2025) directed by Robert Cacioppo, sponsored by Bruce and Janet Bunch. A dramedy about liberal parents desperate to get their children into an Ivy League school, this no-holds-barred look at privilege, power, and the peril of hypocrisy. Guaranteed to leave you speechless.

Players Circle’s season continues with the world’s longest running musical, THE FANTASTICKS (February 4, 2025 – March 2, 2025), directed by Ted Wioncek III, sponsored by Charles and Susan Patten. “Try to Remember’ a time when this romantic charmer wasn’t enchanting audiences. Showcasing the unforgettable music by Harvey Schmidt and captivating book & lyrics of Tom Jones, this classic about a boy, a girl and their two fathers is a timeless fable with wise humor, breathtaking poetry, and beautiful music.

A Southeastern United States premiere take the stage in the Spring by renowned playwright, Bruce Graham. Directed by Robert Cacioppo, FLATLANDERS (March 11, 2025 – April 6, 2025), is a new comic romp that all begins when a car gets stuck in a Poconos blizzard. To survive, a couple breaks into a cabin belonging to total strangers. They discover secrets about their hosts and each other. Will they weather the storm?

Wrapping up the season is Richard Garris’ ingenious west end thriller, THE BUSINESS OF MURDER (April 15, 2025 – May 11, 2025) directed by Robert Cacioppo. Running 8 years in London, this psychological thriller centers on a trio of characters. In the tradition of Agatha Christie, nothing is as it seems and as the plot twists and turns, it becomes clear they are all in the same business…murder.

Players Circle, now in its 5th season, will welcome back to the stage several Southwest Florida favorites, including Carrie Lund Cacioppo (Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Butterflies Are Free, The Cocktail Hour, Miracle on South Division Streer), Ted Wioncek III (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Butterflies Are Free, Breaking Legs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), Kimberly Suskind (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Godspell, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, The Cocktail Hour), and Harvey Evans (Butterflies Are Free, Admissions, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and plans to showcase a plethora new to Players Circle.

Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo (Breaking Legs, Butterflies Are Free, Proof, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks) and Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III (Godspell, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra) are slated to Direct the bulk of the 2024-2025 Season and are joined by an expert team of designers, including Set Design by Steven McLean (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Godspell, Proof, Butterflies Are Free, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, Breaking Legs). Lighting by Will Gibbons Brown (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Godspell, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change) and Parker Slaybaugh (13 – The Musical, A Day in Hollywood/A Night on Broadway), Costume Design by Sallyanne Bianchetta (Godspell, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Proof, Butterflies Are Free, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show).

Keeping an eye on one-on-one patron relationships, Cacioppo encourages everyone to “Join our Circle” and concludes with Players Circle Theater’s motto, “We’re big enough to serve you and small enough to know you.”

WHAT CRITICS ARE SAYING:

“Can you say ‘Perfection’?” – BroadwayWorld

“Our own little Broadway without the chaos of the city” – Google Review

"Little theater, big productions” – TripAdvisor

“This theater makes you feel like part of their family!” – TripAdvisor

“I don’t know how they do it, but Players Circle has another winner!” – BroadwayWorld

“A dream team” - WGCU

JUST THE FACTS:

PLAYERS CIRCLE 2024 – 2025 SEASON

BEDROOM FARCE by Alan Ayckbourn

Discounted Previews on Oct 22 – 24

Opening Night October 25 – Nov 17

Directed by Robert Cacioppo

3 BEDS & 4 COUPLES = 1 HILARIOUS NIGHT

This wickedly funny play about marriage takes place in three bedrooms. On one endless night, Trevor & Susannah, whose marriage is on the rocks inflicts their miseries on their nearest and dearest, including Trevor’s parents.

GREETINGS by Tom Dudzick

Discounted Previews November 25 – 27

Opening Night November 29 – December 22

Directed by Ted Wioncek III

A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS/HANUKKAH-COMEDY!

A miraculously funny comedy about a Catholic boy who brings home his Jewish/atheist fiancée at Christmas. Filled with humor and fantasy, this touching and endearing play is about a family blessed with a miracle.

ADMISSIONS by Joshua Harmon

Discounted Previews January 7 - January 9

Opening Night January 10 – January 26

Directed by Robert Cacioppo

Sponsored by Bruce and Janet Bunch

A DRAMA DESK & OBIE WINNING BEST PLAY!

Ripped from the pages of today’s headlines. A dramedy about liberal parents desperate to get their children into an Ivy League school. A no-holds-barred look at privilege, power, and the perils of hypocrisy.

THE FANTASTICKS

Music by Harvey Schmidt, Book & Lyrics by Tom Jones

Discounted Previews Feb 4 – 6

Opening Night February 7 – March 2

Directed by Ted Wioncek III

Sponsored by Charles and Susan Patten

THE WORLD’S LONGEST RUNNING MUSICAL

“Try to Remember’ a time when this roman- tic charmer wasn’t enchanting audiences. This classic about a boy, a girl and their two fathers is a timeless fable with its wise humor, breathtaking poetry, and beautiful music.

FLATLANDERS by Bruce Graham

Discounted Previews March 11 – 13

Opening Night March 14 – April 6

Directed by Robert Cacioppo

SOUTHEASTERN UNITED STATES PREMIERE

This new comic romp begins when a car gets stuck in a Poconos blizzard. To survive, a couple breaks into a cabin belonging to total strangers. They discover secrets about their hosts and each other. Will they weather the storm?

THE BUSINESS OF MURDER by Richard Garris

Discounted Previews April 15 - 17

Opening Night April 18 – May 11

Directed by Robert Cacioppo

INGENIOUS WEST END THRILLER!

Running 8 years in London, this psychological thriller centers on a trio of characters. In the tradition of Agatha Christie, nothing is as it seems and as the plot twists and turns, it becomes clear, they are all in the same business…murder.

SUBSCRIPTION AND TICKET INFO

Performances Wednesday – Saturdays – 7:30pm | Saturday & Sundays – 3pm

Preview Performances are 1st Tuesday – Thursday of each run.

Opening Nights are 1st Friday of each run.

Single Tickets:

$35 - $55

Subscriptions:

$120 - $300

For more information, please visit PlayersCircleTheater.com or call 239-800-3292.

ABOUT PLAYERS CIRCLE THEATER

Now celebrating its 5th season, Players Circle Theater is Southwest Florida’s most elegant and intimate professional theater, producing over six eclectic theatrical productions each season, from contemporary to classics, world-premiers to ground-breaking musical theater experiences. Developed by veterans of the Southwest Florida theater movement, Carrie Lund Cacioppo and Robert Cacioppo, Players Circle, located in the Heart of the McGregor Corridor, is surrounded by a myriad of dining destinations.

Visit PlayersCircleTheater.com to learn more.

Comments