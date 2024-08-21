Feature: 13 THE MUSICAL at Players Circle Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Players Circle Theater is proud to announce the launch of Players Circle Studio, a year-round theatrical institute dedicated to arts education for all ages and levels of experience, including customizable master classes and live full-scale performance opportunities for working professionals, pre-professionals, and aspiring stars of tomorrow.

Players Circle Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III shares, “What makes Players Circle Studio particularly unique is its educators, each of whom are full-time professional artists previously featured on the Players Circle stage.”

The new program will celebrate its launch with the opening of 13 – THE MUSICAL, running August 30th – September 1st. The inaugural production showcases a cast composed entirely of teenagers and is set to an unforgettable pop rock score.

13 – THE MUSICAL is a hilarious musical about fitting in – and standing out. When 13-year-old Evan Goldman moves from New York City to Indiana, he must escape rumors and blackmail if he hopes to make friends and find happiness at his new school.

Featuring a cast of 28 pre-professionals, 13 – THE MUSICAL aims to deliver the same production value as Players Circle’s highly acclaimed Mainstage productions.

“This coming-of-age musical is all about discovering that “cool” is sometimes where we least expect it. We intentionally chose material that would resonate with our performers, as well as the audience. Though the musical is filled with youthful exuberance, the stories that come to life are ultimately timeless,”” states Kimberly Suskind, Player Circle Studio’s Education Director.

Players Circle Studio’s 13 – THE MUSICAL Production Team includes Kimberly Suskind (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Godspell, Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas Show, The Cocktail Hour) as Director, AJ Mendini (My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Godspell) as Assistant Director, Rachael Lord (Godspell) as Music Director, Parker Slaybaugh (A Day In Hollywood/A Night on Broadway) as Lighting Designer, and Trace Talley (A Day In Hollywood/A Night on Broadway, My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra) as Sound Designer.

“It is refreshing to witness the talents of Southwest Florida’s most promising performers. There is no better way to ensure a rich and fruitful future of arts and entertainment in Southwest Florida than by supporting our future stars of tomorrow… today,” added Wioncek.

In addition to performance opportunities, Players Circle Studio plans to announce an exciting lineup of master classes to accompany the 2024 – 2025 Season.

“We are working side-by-side with the region’s leading artists to create a curriculum that celebrates creativity, nurtures passion, and fosters collaboration, both on and off the stage. The future looks bright here on McGregor Blvd.,” concludes Suskind.

Comments