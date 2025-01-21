News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CAUGHT IN THE NET is Now Playing in the Off Broadway Palm

Performances run through February 23, 2025.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre invites you to laugh out loud with its Off Broadway Palm production of Caught in the Net, running now through February 23, 2025. This side-splitting farce, written by Ray Cooney, is the uproarious sequel to the hit comedy Run for Your Wife.

The story follows taxi driver John Smith, who is desperately trying to keep his two separate families—and his bigamy—a secret. When his teenage children from each marriage accidentally meet online, chaos erupts, leading to a web of hilarity, mistaken identities, and frantic cover-ups.

Enjoy an afternoon or evening of nonstop laughter in the charming Off Broadway Palm Theatre. Get your tickets now for Caught in the Net by visiting the Broadway Palm website, calling the box office, or stopping by the theatre in person. Show and meal prices start at $65, with show-only options available. Group discounts are also offered for parties of 20 or more.




