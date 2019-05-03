BWW Feature: THE FESTIVAL OF TENS at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

THE FESTIVAL OF TENS at The Laboratory Theater of Florida was a fun celebration of theatre and playwriting composed of a series of seven ten-minute plays.

I thoroughly enjoyed the format of THE FESTIVAL OF TENS; after each play, the audience had about a minute or less while the cast and crew made set changes to fill out slips of paper you received as you walked in, rating each aspect of each play on a scale of 0 to 10. This was a very smart way to present these plays, as not only does the audience become involved in the show, but The Lab then also receives audience feedback regarding each play. I really liked thinking about each aspect of each play more specifically as well.

The seven plays featured in THE FESTIVAL OF TENS this year included "Forgive Me; I Put You in a Play" by Nancy Stetson, "Trash Talk and Other Damages" by Candice Sanzan, "Boberg's Timer" by Linda Saether, "Eternal Flame" by Melanie Payne, "Junk in the Trunk" by Nancy Stetson, "Dash in the Middle" by Patrick Erhardt, and "Lemon Twist" by Louise Wigglesworth. The ensemble of actors who appeared throughout various plays included TJ Albertson, Cantrella Canady, Steven Coe, Mike Dinko, Madelaine Hayes, Kayleigh O'Connell, Melanie Payne, and Kristen Wilson. It was very fun to see how different each play was; there was lots of humor, but also several poignant moments. With this unique show format, it was also very entertaining to see each actor who appeared in more than one of the plays transition into a different role(s). They were all excellent at making their characters distinct and different from one another.

The Laboratory Theater of Florida hosts many classes and events about playwriting, and this series of plays was developed from their 2018-2019 playwriting class. If you are interested in trying your hand at playwriting (and perhaps being involved in their next ten-minute play festival), check out http://www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com/Welcome.php!





