FALSETTOS Comes to Empire Stage This Month

ArtBuzz Theatrics, in cooperation with Empire Stage, will present the Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos. The production will run from April 26th through May 19th at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale.

A ‘sung through’ musical with a book by William Finn and James Lapine, and music and lyrics by William Finn, Falsettosrevolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, his lover, his about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door.

Falsettos is a pairing of March of the Falsettos (1981) and Falsettoland (1990), two Off-Broadway musicals written nearly a decade apart. An earlier chapter in the story of Marvin, In Trousers, premiered Off-Broadway in 1979. Falsettos was nominated for seven Tony Awards and won two – for Best Book and Best Original Score.

“After seeing a touring production of Falsettos - I believe in the early 90s - starring Adrian Zmed, this show became an instant favorite,” says ArtBuzz Theatrics Producer and Founder Larry Buzzeo. “The score is beautiful - ranging from energetic Sondheimish patter songs to beautiful and poignant ballads. And I have seen few stories that highlight and examine the human condition quite like this show does.



“There are no villains or heroes in Falsettos - and the show accurately presents with much humor,” he continues. “The reality is that people are very flawed, and yet we learn to still understand and love one another in the strangest and most unorthodox of situations. For me the through lines are: 1: Adults at their core are still children, and 2: Love is the most beautiful thing in the world.”



Falsettos will be directed/music directed by Michael Ursua, whose acclaimed production of Hello, Dolly! is currently running at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. The production will feature Larry Buzzeo as Marvin, Jodie Langel as Trina, Jackson Goddard as Jason, Steven Fuentes as Mendel, Seana Nicol as Dr. Charlotte, Christopher R. Dybash as Whizzer, and Casey Sacco as Cordelia.

Tickets for Falsettos are $40 and are available online at https://empirestage.com or by calling 954-678-1496. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 5 pm. All performances will take place at Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.