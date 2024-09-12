BEN BUTLER Opens at Florida Rep in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Repertory Theatre will present “Ben Butler,” a historical, witty comedy by Richard Strand, in the Historic Arcade Theatre from October 22 through November 10, 2024. Tickets start at $67 and may be purchased online at www.floridarep.org or by calling the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.



Inspired by true events, “Ben Butler” is a Civil War tale packed with surprising humor and wit. When a runaway slave arrives at Fort Monroe demanding sanctuary, he forces the newly installed (and unconventional) General Benjamin Butler to face an impossible moral dilemma: follow the law or alter the course of U.S. history. Part satire, part comedy of manners, this laugh-out-loud “battle of wits” tells the true story of how a legal loophole helped win the Civil War.



“Richard Strand's play is smartly written taking a humorous look at a pivotal moment in history,” said producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “At its core, it's a situational comedy that pokes fun at the societal norms of the day. Characters often engage each other with hysterical irony creating a brilliant comedic setting for Ben Butler's dramatic plot to unfold.”



The cast features New York-based actors Brandon Haagenson, Michael Sean McGuinness, and Brandon Pierce, all making their Florida Rep debuts alongside returning guest artist, Larry Tobias, who appeared in Florida Rep's “Ring of Fire” in 2023.



Florida Rep producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen directs the play and is joined by an expert creative team including set designer Jim Hunter ("Ripcord"), costume designer Stefanie Genda (Ken Ludwig's “A Comedy of Tenors”), sound design by Braden Downing (“Forever Plaid”), and lighting design by Charles Clark (Florida Rep director of production), and stage management by Artie D'Alessio (“The Miracle Worker”).



“Ben Butler” is sponsored by Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home with media sponsorship by WGCU Public Media.



Single ticket prices for “Ben Butler” are $67 for regular performances from October 25 through November 10 with discounted preview performances October 22 – 24 starting at $49. Student tickets are available for $15. Curtain times are 7 PM Tuesday through Saturday with 2 PM matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, October 25. Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.

