Amir Darvish Will Direct GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS at Empire Stage

Actor/Director/Producer Amir Darvish will direct David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Glengarry Glen Ross, at Empire Stage. The production will run from February 7th to 23rd at the popular Fort Lauderdale venue.

Darvish, a member of SAG-AFTRA and Actor’s Equity Association, has appeared in numerous television programs, films, and theatrical productions in New York and across the country, and is the Co-Founder, Creator, and Producer of his own company, Five on a Match. He has played a multitude of characters – from his award-winning Off-Broadway turn as Freddie Mercury in Mercury: The Afterlife and times of a Rock God, to featured roles in films (Charlie Wilson’s War, Month to Month, Love, Magical) and on such television shows as Madam Secretary, The Blacklist, and The Michael J. Fox Show.

Glengarry Glen Ross will be Darvish’s third directorial project at Empire Stage – his previous projects were the well-reviewed Art (by Yasmina Reza) and Mike Bartlett’s Cock.

“I was drawn to directing Glengarry Glen Ross because of its exploration of corporate and personal greed, cutthroat business practices, and, of course, David Mamet’s razor-sharp dialogue,” Darvish says. “What fascinated me most was the chance to dive into the deeper layers of ambition, desperation, and the ethical dilemmas people face — the relentless drive to succeed at any cost. In today’s cultural and political climate, these themes feel more relevant than ever.”

Darvish’s cast includes Michael Small as Shelley Levine, Matthew Schenk as John Williamson, Eric Purcell as Dave Moss, Harry Redlich as George Aaronow, David R. Gordon as Richard Roma, Michael Vadnal as James Lingk, and Bob Sharkey as Baylor.

