AUDITIONS FOR 2024-25 SEASON at Players Circle Theater

Players Circle Theater, a professional regional theater located in Fort Myers, FL is holding an OPEN CALL for actors with local housing.

Artistic Director Robert Cacioppo shared, “Throughout the years, Southwest Florida has become home to a plethora of incredibly talented performers. The best of the best is now right in our very own backyard.”

Auditions will take place on Saturday, September 21st from 12:00PM – 6:00PM and Monday, September 23rd from 4:00PM – 10:00PM for roles, understudy opportunities, and emergency replacements, if needed, in the 2024/2025 Season and for future consideration. Specifically seeking all roles in The Fantasticks & The Business of Murder. All roles are compensated.

“We are proud to be a new hub for the professional artistic community of Southwest Florida. An open call is the perfect opportunity to get out there and be seen for future opportunities,” stated Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III.

Auditions will take place at Players Circle (13211 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers, FL) and are scheduled in 10-minute blocks. If you plan to attend, please bring a hard copy of your headshot, and resume and arrive 15 minutes early.

Please prepare two brief contrasting monologues. If you wish to be considered for a musical, please prepare one monologue and a 32-bar cut. An accompanist will be provided for Saturday, September 21st auditions only. Please have your sheet music marked appropriately.

In Attendance:

Robert Cacioppo, Artistic Director

Carrie Lund Cacioppo, Producing Director

Ted Wioncek III, Associate Artistic Director

If you wish to review the 2024-2025 season breakdown and schedule your audition appointment, please visit https://playerscircletheater.com/players-circle-theater-auditions/ and click the corresponding link to access the form. This form requires you to sign into your Google account.

If you do not have one or have any issues with the form, please submit your headshot, resume and desired audition time to twioncekiii@playerscircle.org.

Please Note: If you cannot make it in-person, you may submit a video submission to twioncek@playerscircle.org.

