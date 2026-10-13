A CHRISTMAS CAROL Cast Unveiled at Gulfshore Playhouse

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This Christmas, Gulfshore Playhouse is bringing a beloved holiday tradition to the Moran Mainstage with a cast of accomplished professional theatre artists from Broadway, national tours and some of the country's leading regional theatres.

A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Gulfshore Playhouse Founder, CEO and Producing Artistic Director Kristen Coury, is a brand-new adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Featuring live music, dancing, original music and plenty of theatre magic, the production follows Ebenezer Scrooge through Christmases past, present and future as he is forced to confront the life he has built and the possibility of changing it.

At the center of the production is Christopher Patrick Mullen as Ebenezer Scrooge, making his Gulfshore Playhouse debut. Mullen's extensive career includes the First National Tour of the West Side Story revival, Off-Broadway work and more than three decades of performances with People's Light, alongside credits with Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Orlando Shakespeare Theater and other leading regional theatres.

Jonathan Spivey plays Jacob Marley in his Gulfshore debut. A Broadway veteran, Spivey appeared in The Front Page and Act One, which was later televised on PBS's Live From Lincoln Center. His extensive regional credits include The Old Globe, Yale Repertory Theatre, Denver Center, Long Wharf Theatre and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

Oliver Prose, who recently appeared at Gulfshore Playhouse as Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, returns as Bob Cratchit. Prose originated the role of Alex Mann in the Broadway musical New York, New York.

The company also features Steven Rattazzi as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Rattazzi made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of Indecent and has built an extensive career across Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, film, television and voice work.

Ben James Tyrrell appears as Fred (returning to Gulfshore after his premiere in Starcrossed), with the company including Santiago Sepulveda as Peter Cratchit; Sarah Killough as Christmas Past; Amia Korman as Martha Cratchit; Cáitlín Burke as Mrs. Fezziwig; and Talia Sulla as Belle.

Rounding out the company are Erin Burniston (returning to Gulfshore after her 2023 appearance in Winter Wonderettes), David Bonanno, Matthew Nikitow, Kyle Patrick, Tiana Marie Williams (returning to Gulfshore after premiering in Beautiful) and Aubrie-Mei Rubel in ensemble roles, with Jeff Williams serving as standby for Scrooge and Marley and Noah C. Yager as an understudy.

Adding another generation of performers to the production, sixteen Gulfshore Playhouse Conservatory students, ages 7-13, will also appear in A Christmas Carol.

Together, this company brings significant professional experience to a production being built entirely for Gulfshore Playhouse audiences. Under Kristen Coury's direction, the actors will inhabit a Victorian London created by Scenic Designer Robert Mark Morgan, with original costumes by Broadway designer Lisa Zinni, original music and sound by two-time Tony AwardⓇ nominee Lindsay Jones, choreography by Dann Dunn and music direction by Sarah Wussow.

'This is a story audiences think they know, but no one has ever seen it told quite this way,' said Kristen Coury. 'Getting to write this adaptation has been a gift, and it now becomes a gift from me to Naples.'

A Christmas Carol begins with previews November 17 - 19, opens November 20 and runs through December 24 on the Moran Mainstage at Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples, Florida. Tickets are available at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or by calling Patron Services at 239-261-7529.

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