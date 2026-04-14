Drew Powell Back Will Bring BACK HOME AGAIN to Feinstein’s

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A night of stories, songs and laughs will take place at Feinstein's with Back Home Again: An Evening with Drew Powell on Thursday, May 21.

Veteran actor Drew Powell is widely known for playing compelling roles in television and film. Born in Indiana, he graduated from DePauw Universitywhere he graduated with honors and later gave the commencement address in 2019. At DePauw, he participated in theater, film, athletics, and even had his own radio show.

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Powell then made his way to California. Gaining early recognition for his recurring role as 'Cadet Drew' in Malcolm in the Middle and later as 'Hoss Cartwright' in Ponderosa he is perhaps most widely recognized for his portrayal of 'Butch Gilzean/Solomon Grundy' in the FOX television series Gotham. Powell has most recently been seen in films such as Unbreakable Boy & Ordinary Angels and on streaming series such as The Pitt & Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Outside of his acting career, Drew Powell is known for his down-to-earth personality and commitment to his family and community. He is a board member of the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry (nhifp.org) and has been active with charities like Week of Compassion, St. Jude Children's Hospital and Homes 4 Families (helping low-income veterans secure new homes). His commitment to using his platform for good speaks to his character both on and off-screen.

Born in Noblesville and raised in Lebanon, Drew Powell's journey from small-town Hoosier to a recognizable face in Hollywood is a testament to passion and perseverance. Powell has built a diverse career across film and television.

In this special event, Drew will share stories from his childhood in Indiana, he'll delve into the challenges and triumphs of breaking into the competitive world of acting, and share what it's like to navigate the unique landscape of Hollywood. Drew will also share his musical talents, performing songs that hold special meaning to him.

This is a great opportunity to see this Hoosier native gone Hollywood in the intimate setting that is Feinstein's. On Thursday, May 21, doors will open at 6 pm for dinner and drinks, with the show starting at 7:30.