Feinstein to Present Ball State Studio Band With Special Guest Josh Kaufman

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On Thursday, April 23, Feinstein's will welcome the Ball State Studio Band with special guest Josh Kaufman. This show will take place at 7:30. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner and drinks. With a focus on Funk, R&B, Soul and contemporary popular music, featuring outstanding student musicians, the Ball State Studio Band delivers dynamic, professional-level performances driven by powerful vocalists, a tight rhythm section, and vibrant horns.

Their debut at Feinstein's will feature special guest artist Josh Kaufman, Season 6 winner of NBC's The Voice.

Established in 2017, the band has entertained crowds all across the Midwest. From Neo-Soul to Hip-Hop and R&B, the band can be seen performing their dynamic sets regularly at local venues and corporate events. Some notable venues include The Jazz Kitchen and the Egyptian Room at Old National Center.

Under the direction of Cassius Goens III, the students of Studio Band are continuously involved in opportunities to learn from accomplished artists and music industry experts as well as engage in recording, producing, and performing before a wide range of audiences.

Josh Kaufman followed up on his The Voice appearance with a stint as the lead role in the Broadway production of Pippin. He returned to Broadway for two other productions, Home for the Holidays and Live on Broadway. Locally, he has performed at Indy Jazz Fest, the Indianapolis 500 and the Indiana State Fair.