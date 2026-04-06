SUNSET BOULEVARD Will Close Actors Theatre Of Indiana Season In Carmel

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Actors Theatre of Indiana will present SUNSET BOULEVARD from April 24 through May 10 at The Studio Theater in the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. The production will close the company’s 2025–2026 season.

The musical, featuring a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, follows silent film star Norma Desmond as she navigates fading fame and personal obsession in Hollywood. The production will star Judy Fitzgerald as Norma Desmond and Luke Weber as Joe Gillis.

The cast will also include Don Farrell as Max Von Mayerling, Deborah Mae Hill as Betty Schaefer, Calvin Bernardo as Artie Green, Megan Arrington-Marks as Cathy, Scot Greenwell as Sheldrake, Brooklyn Stewart as Lisa, Corey Rudell as Sammy, Peter Scharbrough as Morino, Keith Potts as Myron, and Eric Olson as Cecil B. DeMille.

Actors Theatre of Indiana, founded in 2005, is the resident professional theatre company at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts and produces a range of musical and theatrical programming throughout its season.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at atistage.org or through the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at 317-843-3800.