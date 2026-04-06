AMERICAN IDOL Finalist Casey Abrams Will Perform at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

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American Idol finalist Casey Abrams will perform two shows at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel on April 10 and April 11. The performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks.

Abrams, who appeared on Season 10 of American Idol, is known for his work as a vocalist and upright bass player, as well as for touring with Postmodern Jukebox. His music spans multiple genres, including jazz, blues, soul, rock, and pop, and his debut album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart.

He will be joined by singer Hunter, a pop, soul, and R&B performer whose work draws on influences including Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Carole King, and Stevie Wonder. Her debut EP, Hello: My Name is Hunter, has accumulated more than one million streams on Spotify.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available at feinsteinshc.com/events or by calling (317) 688-1947. Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square in Carmel, Indiana.