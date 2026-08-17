NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE: THE '70S BEEHIVE MUSICAL to Open at Actors Theatre of Indiana

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Actors Theatre of Indiana is back with the first show of its 2026-2027 season! Coming up September 4 and running through September 20 is Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical. The sequel to last year's hit show, Beehive, this marks the regional premiere of a celebration of the women of 1970s music and culture.

The music is the soundtrack of a generation, and the songs are classics that everyone knows and loves, representing artists including Linda Ronstadt, Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Heart, Debbie Harry, Pat Benatar, and other 70s legends.

Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical is an electrifying jukebox musical written by Fred Stuart, with musical arrangements by George Luton. The show features a powerhouse cast of six women celebrating the bold fashion, empowerment, and iconic hits of the 1970s.

Bringing the energy, style, and spirit of the 70s to life is director and choreographer Carol Worcel. A longtime creative force at ATI, Worcel has directed and choreographed audience favorites including A Grand Night for Singing, Gypsy, and Beehive, in addition to choreographing Cole, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Lucky Stiff, 9 to 5, Route 66, Young Frankenstein, and many others. Now, she returns to lead this powerhouse cast in a dazzling celebration of the music, fashion, and unforgettable women of the 1970s.

Stay after the September 13 performance for the Second Sunday Talkback. The traditional ATI Talkback is an informal conversation with members of the cast and creative team. Ask questions, hear about the process and get a behind-the-scenes look at the production. Complimentary beer will be available at the bar, provided by Bier Brewery.

For more information about Never Can Say Goodbye and ATI's 2026-2027 season, or to purchase tickets, visit atistage.org. Tickets are also available through Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts' website or by calling the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at 317-843-3800.

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