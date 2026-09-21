Chas Davis’ SIMPLE PLEASURES Exhibition to Open at Pittsford Fine Art

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Pittsford Fine Art will present Simple Pleasures, an exhibition of work by Rochester artist Chas Davis. An opening reception will be held Friday, October 2 from 5–8 p.m., with Davis in attendance.

“This presentation, entitled Simple Pleasures, focuses on smaller things that I enjoy exploring,” Davis said. “These things are like threads that may run through my larger paintings, or even through life as well.”

Davis’ work reflects more than 50 years of experience in drawing and painting and over 40 years as a printmaker. His artistic journey began with the study of art and architecture at Ball State University, followed by education studies in New York City and work at Rochester Institute of Technology, where he taught for several years.

Davis also worked with architect Paolo Soleri at Arcosanti in the northern Arizona desert. The experience broadened his perspective on art, architecture and creative communities.

In 1983, Davis founded Toxic Press, a painting and printmaking studio centered around his homemade etching press. He later opened ATDE Studio/Gallery in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, creating a more direct relationship between artist and audience.

During this period, Davis developed a working relationship with Twinrocker Paper, the paper mill in Brookston, Indiana. His projects there included an edition of 250 prints created on individual sheets of paper for the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester.

In 1999, Davis joined Louis Perticone in founding Artisan Works. Hundreds of Davis’ artworks have since been acquired for the Artisan Works collection, with additional pieces entering private and corporate collections. His recent projects include residencies at Crown Point Press in San Francisco and an upcoming residency in Guanajuato, Mexico, with Dan Welden.

Davis currently works from his studio at 220 Anderson Avenue in Rochester, where he continues to create paintings, prints and mixed-media projects.

The exhibition and opening reception are free and open to the public. Pittsford Fine Art is located at 4 North Main Street in Pittsford, New York.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from noon–5 p.m., the first Friday of each month from 5–8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit PittsfordFineArt.com for additional information.

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