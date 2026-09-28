CABARET LATINO: SONGS OF THE AMERICAS to Open at Hendricks Live!

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Cabaret Latino: Songs of the Americas, presented by Ammeen & Associates, LLC, is a Magic Thread Cabaret production in partnership with Hendricks Live! Conceived, written, and directed by Tom Alvarez and produced by Klein & Alvarez Productions, LLC, this bilingual revue celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and Latino music's impact on American popular culture.

The performance begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at Hendricks Live!, 200 W. Main St., Plainfield, Indiana. It features an 11-piece band, vocalists Alexis Faviel and Heva Luna Espay, choreography by Cynthia Pratt of Butler University, Ballet Folklorico Macehuani and WTHR-TV reporter Ella Rhoades as emcee.

MTC artistic director and Cabaret Latino co-producer and pianist Dustin Klein and music director, arranger, and conductor Jacob Smith, lead the show that journeys across the Americas through boleros, mariachi, salsa, cumbia, and contemporary crossover hits by artists such as Selena, Bad Bunny, Shakira & Gloria Estefan, along with a tribute to the great Cuban diva Celia.

“At its heart, Cabaret Latino: Songs of the Americas is a celebration of community,” Alvarez said. “Through music, dance, and storytelling, the production invites audiences to experience the rhythms, cultures, and shared stories that continue to shape generations across the Americas.”

Familiar melodies, new arrangements, and dynamic staging create a safe, welcoming celebration of Latino culture and music for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Through music and art, the concert seeks to bring people together, build understanding, and change hearts and minds.

Featured Artists:

Heva Luna Espay: Venezuelan-born vocalist whose repertoire spans Latin, flamenco, Arab pop, opera, and contemporary music. She performs with Milk x Honey and co-owns Nonna's in Plainfield and So Italian in Brownsburg.

Alexis Faviel: Indianapolis-born vocalist rooted in his Mexican heritage who performs Mariachi, Ranchero, and Blues while continuing his musical training and helping manage his family's business, Artesanías Cholula.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 14 Hrs 53 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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