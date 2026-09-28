CABARET LATINO: SONGS OF THE AMERICAS to Open at Hendricks Live!
The production features vocalists Alexis Faviel and Heva Luna Espay, with direction by Tom Alvarez and music by Jacob Smith.
Cabaret Latino: Songs of the Americas, presented by Ammeen & Associates, LLC, is a Magic Thread Cabaret production in partnership with Hendricks Live! Conceived, written, and directed by Tom Alvarez and produced by Klein & Alvarez Productions, LLC, this bilingual revue celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and Latino music's impact on American popular culture.
The performance begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at Hendricks Live!, 200 W. Main St., Plainfield, Indiana. It features an 11-piece band, vocalists Alexis Faviel and Heva Luna Espay, choreography by Cynthia Pratt of Butler University, Ballet Folklorico Macehuani and WTHR-TV reporter Ella Rhoades as emcee.
MTC artistic director and Cabaret Latino co-producer and pianist Dustin Klein and music director, arranger, and conductor Jacob Smith, lead the show that journeys across the Americas through boleros, mariachi, salsa, cumbia, and contemporary crossover hits by artists such as Selena, Bad Bunny, Shakira & Gloria Estefan, along with a tribute to the great Cuban diva Celia.
“At its heart, Cabaret Latino: Songs of the Americas is a celebration of community,” Alvarez said. “Through music, dance, and storytelling, the production invites audiences to experience the rhythms, cultures, and shared stories that continue to shape generations across the Americas.”
Familiar melodies, new arrangements, and dynamic staging create a safe, welcoming celebration of Latino culture and music for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Through music and art, the concert seeks to bring people together, build understanding, and change hearts and minds.
Featured Artists:
Heva Luna Espay: Venezuelan-born vocalist whose repertoire spans Latin, flamenco, Arab pop, opera, and contemporary music. She performs with Milk x Honey and co-owns Nonna's in Plainfield and So Italian in Brownsburg.
Alexis Faviel: Indianapolis-born vocalist rooted in his Mexican heritage who performs Mariachi, Ranchero, and Blues while continuing his musical training and helping manage his family's business, Artesanías Cholula.
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