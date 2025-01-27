Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Will Perform DOWN ON THE BAYOU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present DOWN ON THE BAYOU for three weekends in February. Performances will be Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Sunday, February, 23, 2025.

DOWN ON THE BAYOU will transport you with fun, energetic, and beautiful dances set to music of Louisiana including, Cajun, Creole, Blues, Jazz, and more. Featured in the concert are the pieces DOWN ON THE BAYOU, a collection of songs and music that sets the tone for the program, followed by PAPA LEGBA, gathering its inspiration from voodoo legends of New Orleans, and concluding with the fun and quirky, WHY LOOK AT THAT MOON.

DOWN ON THE BAYOU will be presented in the beautiful and intimate setting of THE FLORENCE, black-box theatre space at The Academy of GHDT, located at 329 Gradle Drive in Carmel. Audiences will experience an up-close and personal dance performance.

Photo Credit: Lydia Moody

Comments