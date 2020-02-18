Travel Through The Last 100 Years With Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus' DIVAS THRU THE AGES

Get your tickets before they are sold out to pay tribute to music legends like Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner! These female music icons and others will be the cause for celebration during the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus's (FTLGMC) spring show, "Divas Thru The Ages" on Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church (333 Tarpon Drive in Fort Lauderdale).

This musical journey will feature hits from Diana Ross, Gloria Gaynor, Idina Menzel, Bette Midler and the Andrew Sisters. Recognizable songs from the past 100 years will include "New York, New York" by Liza Minnelli, "Lady Marmalade" by Patti LaBelle, a medley of "Man That Got Away" and "Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland plus more! A fun twist of the show will be a series of comedic introductions from a few local golden girls.

"Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus is excited to showcase music made famous by some of our dearest divas," said Dr. Gary Keating, founding and current director of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus. "We're excited to present these timeless classics that will live on forever. You won't want to miss this performance!"

Only some seats remain for the "Divas Thru The Ages" concert. General admission tickets are $25, VIP tickets with priority seating are priced at $40, plus a small service fee and are available online at http://ftlgmc.brownpapertickets.com/ or by calling (954) 832-0060.





