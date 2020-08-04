The Broward Center for the Performing Arts Presents CHRISTOPHER JACKSON: LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON: LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE will be presented on Saturday, August 15 at 8 p.m.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts has announced that it is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations participating in the livestream concert event Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side on Saturday, August 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Jackson is a Grammy® and Emmy® Award-winning songwriter/composer and a Tony® Award nominated actor best known for originating the role of George Washington in the cultural phenomenon Hamilton. Accompanied by a live band, Jackson will be performing songs from his favorite musicals, pop standards, and some of his original material, and will share stories from his time affiliated with two of the most important musicals of the last decade In The Heights and Hamilton. Audience members will also be invited to text in questions, some of which will be answered during the live event.

"Nonprofit arts presenters are the lifeblood of the performing arts industry and a pipeline for young talent. Without them there is no Broadway," said Jackson. "While everything is shut down during this terrible pandemic, I am delighted to be able to help spread some joy and help raise some much-needed support for these deserving organizations."

The livestream, which is a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, is being shared by a number of nonprofit arts presenters around the country. The event will take place at New York's New World Stages, the off-Broadway venue that has housed productions of Jersey Boys, Avenue Q and many others.

The Broward Center 2019-2020 season is presented by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. Tickets are $40 per household and are available for purchase at Browardcenter.org. Tickets include access to the livestream performance plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after the live broadcast ends.

The Broward Center also offers a variety of exciting virtual events for all ages including Classes to Go, which includes 20-minute singing, acting, dance and improv classes; Spotlights Sing; Broadway Chat Series; and Singalong with Miss Tammy. Also available is Slow Burn Theatre Co.'s "In the Green Room," a weekly livestream of conversations and performances featuring talented artists who have been part of Slow Burn's celebrated 10-year history. All virtual offerings can be found at https://www.browardcenter.org/education/educationathome.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You