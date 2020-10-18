The Broward Center Takes Part in The Save Our Stages Festival

The three-day virtual music festival kicked off this weekend.

YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) launched the Save Our Stages Festival (#SOSFEST) this weekend, a three-day virtual music festival featuring all original content.

One of the venues taking part is the Broward Center.

Hosted by Reggie Watts, the festival includes performances from 35 artists recorded live from more than 25 of the most storied independent concert venues across the United States, all in support of NIVA's Save Our Stages advocacy and relief efforts for members of the independent music, comedy and arts community. #SOSFEST is being livestreamed in its entirety on NIVA's Official YouTube Channel with performance segments simultaneously airing on performer's Official Artist YouTube Channels.

Alec Benjamin kicked off #SOSFEST on Friday, October 16 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET with a performance recorded live from the renowned Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. Dillon Francis, Major Lazer and The Lumineers take the stage for the final performances of the evening on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively. The full schedule of performances can be found on NIVA's Official YouTube Channel and the Save Our Stages website.

#SOSFEST will help shape a path forward for independent venues, touring artists and the live concert industry. Through YouTube's sophisticated global platform, innovation in digital fundraising, and use of the most modern safety protocols and production tools for live performance to date, lasting changes can be made to preserve our nation's independent venue infrastructure.

Fans can donate directly to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits independent venues in peril, on NIVA's Official YouTube Channel now.

