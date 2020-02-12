Rediscover Westfield Broward With New Spring Series

Spring has sprung at Westfield Broward! Westfield Broward, the "go to" community center for shopping, dining and entertainment in South Florida, will host a number of new event series. Spring programming includes Young at Art, Off-the-Clock happy hour and The Art Society Broward at Westfield Broward Art Gallery.

Westfield Broward has partnered with Young at Art Museum to host a free monthly, family-friendly art workshop. At each workshop children will be introduced to different art and design techniques in a creative and fun environment. Each month, the activity will have a different theme and will be inspired by works of art. The workshops are open to children of all ages and caregivers are encouraged to join the class and participate. Materials are included. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP as space is limited.

Location: JCPenney Court

Time: 6:00 -7:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Spring dates and themes include:

February 11: Valentine's Day

March 3: Spring

April 7: Easter

May 5: Mother's Day

Count down the seconds until you're "off-the-clock" for Westfield Broward's new event series in the JCPenney Court. Each event will have a different activity/theme accompanied with a featured beverage. The first event will be "Beer & Trivia" on Thursday, Feb. 27. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample three different 3oz. beers and receive one complimentary beer of their choice from a local brewery. Light bites, a photo booth experience, and giveaways will be provided from Westfield Broward retailers. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP as space is limited. Teams are welcome (but certainly not required). Must be 21+ to consume alcoholic beverages. Full line up is to be announced.

Guests can also enjoy a special "Spend $10, get $10!" From 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. on February 27, spend $10 or more at any Westfield Broward eatery, and receive a $10 Westfield Gift Card. Certain restrictions apply - visit westfield.com/Broward for details.

Location: JCPenney Court

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beer-tasting-trivia-tickets-93399060103

Westfield Broward has partnered with ArtServe, Inc. to present The Art Society at Westfield Broward Art Gallery, a three-month rotating art exhibit. The Art Gallery is dedicated to showcasing and selling the works of local artists, commission-free! The Gallery serves as one of the most diverse in Broward County, where a multitude of cultures converge, creating an energetic atmosphere and a sense of community.

Through April 1, guests are invited to view the exhibition, "BLACK" by artist Jimmy H. Camille, in Celebration of Black History Month.

About the artist: When most teenagers between adolescence and adulthood were transitioning, Jimmy Camille's unique expressions of art were his outlet. His life-altering journey into the art world began at the age of seventeen. Born in the sunny city of West Palm Beach, Jimmy Camille is a self-taught artist found at many South Florida college campuses free-styling his works to the public. His thought provoking mixed mediums were the catalyst for his title "The Art Monster." Jimmy's vision can be seen in the beautiful intertwining of contemporary, pop, and abstract mediums, a platform that adds lucidity and relevance for his fast growing and captive audience.

Location: Dining Court near Footlocker

Dates: Now through April 1, all mall hours

Where:

Westfield Broward

8000 W. Broward Blvd

Plantation, FL 33388

Cost: All events are free and open to the public.

Easily accessible from Interstates 75, 95, 595 and Florida's Turnpike, and in close proximity to Fort Lauderdale's sparkling beaches, Westfield Broward is a popular community shopping and dining destination showcasing a 12-screen Regal Cinemas alongside such recent welcome arrivals as H&M, Papaya, Zumiez, Francesca's, Burgerim, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Brio Tuscan Grille - as well as the first U.S. mall locations for Jerk Grill Express and Lashes & Go. As part of a sleek modernization program - and building on the momentum of a recent dining terrace upgrade - upcoming enhancements will be punctuated by new fashions, flavors and entertainment offerings inspired by the South Florida lifestyle.





